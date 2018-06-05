How To Make Multi-Seeds Mukhwas At Home

No Indian meal is complete without having a dose of mukhwas
Mukhwas helps in digestion and keeps indigestion at bay
This after-meal digestive snack can be made of various seeds and nuts
The joy of having sweet and refreshing mukhwas after a satisfying and delectable meal is above all. No Indian meal is complete without having a decadent dose of mukhwas. Also, widely used as a mouth freshener, mukhwas not only keeps the mouth refreshingly fresh but also aids in digestion and keeps indigestion at bay. This colourful Indian after-meal digestive snack can be made of various seeds and nuts; however, the most commonly loved and enjoyed mukhwas consists of fragrant and roasted fennel seeds. Mukhwas usually has a sweet flavour with a minty touch. If you love to gorge on the mukhwas that is served in restaurants after meals and wish to prepare the same in the comforts of your kitchen, then we're here to help. Here's an easy way to make sweet and refreshing multi-seeds mukhwas at home. You can store it an air-tight container and savour it as and when you like. Read on to know about the steps and ingredients for the same.
To start with, take a large bowl and add in all the seeds in the bowl. Mix all the ingredients and add lemon juice and salt. Give the mixture a nice stir. Once this is done, cover the bowl with a lid and keep it aside for an hour or so.
Once the seeds have absorbed the lemon juice, transfer them in a non-stick pan and dry roast the mixture till a nice aroma starts coming out of it. However, keep stirring the mixture continuously.
Now, allow the mixture to cool for a while and then store it in an air-tight container. If you wish to enjoy the sweet form of this mukhwas, then you can add in powdered sugar as well. However, make sure that you're adding it after dry roasting the seed mixture.
So, what are you waiting for? Bring this easy mukhwas recipe to your rescue and get going!