Every kitchen comprises a bottle of baking soda, tucked somewhere in the spice rack. Occasionally, we open it to include it in cake or muffin batter, as it helps you get that fluffy and airy texture in your baked goods. Trust us, it is just one of the many usages of this underrated ingredient. In fact, baking soda is more than just a cake-raising element, you can use it to clean various utensils and household appliances, add to your beauty regime, and inhibit various common diseases. Curious to know more about it? Then stay back and read through the complete article as we have listed some of the most popular uses of baking soda in our everyday life. Let's get going.

What Makes Baking Soda So Versatile:

If you look into the composition, baking soda is sodium bicarbonate, which in its natural form is known as nahcolite - a mineral that has cleansing properties and was believed to be used as soap by the Egyptians. Baking soda is also packed with alkaline and antiseptic properties that make it an amazing exfoliator as well. Over the years, all these elements came together to make baking soda a perfect ingredient to solve various home, kitchen, and health problems. Bonus: It is affordable, mild in nature, and safe for daily use.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Interesting Uses Of Baking Soda That Goes Beyond Cooking:

1. Natural deodoriser:

Baking soda has properties to bring acidic and basic odour molecules into a neutral and more odour-free state. This makes the ingredient perfect for absorbing bad odours. You can sprinkle it in the kitchen to freshen up the damp air, pour it in a cloth parcel, keep it in the fridge, and even use it to naturally deodorise the microwave oven.

2. Removes grease:

Baking soda is an excellent absorbent, making it a perfect ingredient to scrub on grease and oily surfaces and clean it well. All you need to do is, exfoliate the area and wash it well with running water. Or if you spill oil somewhere, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on it and wait till it absorbs everything.

3. Effective floor cleaner:

Baking soda has antiseptic properties, making it a perfect ingredient to clean kitchen floors properly. It helps remove germs, exfoliate the surface, and remove strong grease.

4. Homemade dishwasher:

If you ever run out of dishwashing gel or bar, fret not, that not-so-popular bottle of baking soda will come to your rescue. All you need to do is prepare a solution using baking soda and vinegar/lemon juice, mixed in water. Sprinkle the water on the utensils, scrub, and wash it well.

5. Natural antacid:

If you have been resorting to fruit salt and pills to inhibit acid reflux, then stop it today! We have a natural and cheaper alternative for you - baking soda. It is alkaline in nature and helps neutralise the excessive hydrochloric acid in the stomach, acting as an antacid. Add half a spoon of baking soda and a pinch of black salt in a glass of water and gulp immediately.

Now bring the bottle of baking soda to the front row of the rack and use it regularly for different home and kitchen purposes.