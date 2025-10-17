Diwali 2025: The festive season is all about good food, laughter, and togetherness, and if you are hosting a Diwali party this year, you know that food is what sets the tone for the evening. From appetisers and mains to decadent mithais and desserts, a well-curated menu can turn your get-together into a memorable feast. South Delhi, with its vibrant dining scene, offers some of the city's most loved restaurants for party orders. If you are planning an intimate dinner, here are nine fantastic places to order from this Diwali.





Diwali 2025 Food Menu: Here Are 9 South Delhi Restaurants To Order Food From

1. Diggin, Anand Lok & Chanakyapuri

If you want to add a touch of charm to your party with elegant European-style food, Diggin never disappoints. Known for its creamy pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and indulgent desserts, this café makes for a perfect choice if you are planning a cosy, sit-down dinner with close friends. Their Chicken Alfredo Pasta, Pesto Pizza, and Banoffee Pie are crowd favourites. The packaging is top-notch, ensuring your food arrives fresh and perfectly plated.

2. Karim's, Nizamuddin

No celebration in Delhi feels complete without Mughlai delicacies, and Karim's is practically an institution. For Diwali nights when you want to skip the cooking but crave traditional richness, their Mutton Korma, Butter Chicken, and Seekh Kebabs are unbeatable. The flavours are bold, the gravies are slow-cooked to perfection, and the portions are generous-ideal for large gatherings.

3. Juggernaut, Kailash Colony

For comforting, home-style vegetarian fare, Juggernaut is a South Delhi gem. Their all-day menu of Poori Bhaji, Paneer Butter Masala, Mini Idlis, and Masala Dosas make it a versatile choice for festive spreads. The food is light yet satisfying, and the restaurant also offers a range of mithais like Motichoor Laddoo and Kaju Katli, perfect for adding sweetness to your Diwali table.

4. Burma Burma, Select Citywalk

For those who want to surprise guests with something different, Burma Burma offers a vegetarian Burmese menu that is both soulful and exotic. Their Khow Suey, Lotus Stem Chips, and Tea Leaf Salad are perfect for sharing and pair beautifully with festive cocktails. The restaurant also offers an excellent selection of handcrafted desserts and beverages that add flair to your party.

5. The Big Chill Cafe, Khan Market & Kailash Colony

The Big Chill has a loyal following for a reason-its hearty portions and consistent flavours make it a party favourite. Whether you go for the Lasagna Al Forno, Penne Vodka, or Double Chocolate Decadence Cake, the food tastes just as good at home as it does in the cafe It is a great pick if you are hosting friends who love comfort food with a touch of nostalgia.





6. Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mehrauli

If you are in the mood to impress your guests with restaurant-style gourmet food at home, Olive Bar & Kitchen is an excellent choice. Their Mediterranean-inspired dishes like Wood-Fired Pizzas, Slow-Roasted Chicken, and Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli are perfect for an elegant dinner. Olive offers delivery through select platforms, so you can enjoy their signature dishes without stepping out. Pair the meal with a bottle of wine for a fine-dining experience in the comfort of your home.





7. Andhra Bhavan, Ashoka Road

For lovers of bold flavours and authentic spice, Andhra Bhavan is a must-try. Their Andhra Chicken Curry, Mutton Fry, and Pesarattu will win over any crowd. The food is unapologetically fiery and delicious, making it an exciting choice for those who prefer a traditional Indian feast. It is also a budget-friendly option that does not compromise on quality.

8. Mamagoto, Saket & Hauz Khas

For a fun, contemporary Asian spread, Mamagoto's menu offers everything from Thai curries to sushi rolls. Their Crispy Chilli Potatoes, Chicken Dimsums, and Pad Thai Noodles are perfect for sharing platters. The food travels well, the flavours are vibrant, and the colourful packaging brings festive cheer to your dining table.

9. Havemore, Saket

If your Diwali party menu leans towards North Indian classics, Havemore is a trusted name. Their Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, and Paneer Lababdar are rich, creamy, and always satisfying. The kebabs are juicy, the gravies are flavourful, and the rotis stay soft even after delivery. Havemore's consistency and reliable packaging make it a top choice when you want traditional comfort food that everyone will enjoy.





Make Your Diwali Feast Effortless

Hosting a Diwali party does not have to mean spending the entire day in the kitchen. These restaurants make it easy to bring restaurant-quality food straight to your table. Pair the dishes with homemade snacks, set up a pretty table with candles and flowers, and add a touch of sweetness with gulab jamun or laddoos for the perfect festive finish.