Maharashtrian seafood has a whole vibe. The cuisine is all about bold flavours, rich spices and that perfect coastal touch. Whether it is the fiery bangda fry (mackerel), the comforting surmai curry (kingfish), or the classic prawns masala, there are several dishes. But if there is one dish that stands out, it is the legendary Fish Koliwada — crispy, golden and packed with flavours. With its crunchy texture and spicy kick, it is the kind of snack that pairs perfectly with a squeeze of lemon and a chilled drink.





Also Read: 6 Tips To Make Your Fish Crispy And Crunchy

History of Fish Koliwada

Fish Koliwada comes straight from Mumbai. The name “Koliwada”, meaning “fishermen's village,” shows its deep roots in the Koli community, the original seafood experts of the city, according to reports. But here is an interesting twist – this dish actually became famous because of Sikh refugees from Peshawar who settled in Sion Koliwada after the 1947 partition. They mixed their Punjabi-style cooking with local flavours to create this delicious, batter-fried fish that quickly became a hit. Today, Fish Koliwada is a must-try snack. Whether at a street stall or a fancy restaurant, it never fails to impress.

Also Read: 5 Tips To Remove Fish Smell From Fingers

How To Make Fish Koliwada I Fish Koliwada Recipe

To make Fish Koliwada, you will need basa fish, chilli paste, mustard oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, gram flour, corn flour, rice flour, essential spices, lemon and chipotle mayo. Start by cutting the basa fish. Mix chilli paste and salt to make a quick marinade, then coat the fish and let it sit. Heat mustard oil in a pan, toss in mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add besan and roast it well, then let it cool. Now, mix in corn flour, rice flour, spices and salt. Add water to make a smooth batter. Dip the marinated fish into the batter and let it rest for 30 minutes. Finally, deep fry in hot oil until golden and crispy. Serve hot with onion-tomato salad and mint chutney.





Click here for a detailed recipe.

Nutritional profile of Fish Koliwada

Fish Koliwada is not just about taste – it has some solid nutrition too. A serving delivers 1149 Kcal, 39g protein, 76g fats, 80g carbs and 7.78g fibre. Plus, it is loaded with 469.184mg sodium, 1308.8mg potassium, 3.508mg iron and 29.232g cholesterol.





So, next time you crave something crispy, spicy and totally addictive, try making Fish Koliwada.