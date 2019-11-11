New In Town: New York's Iconic Magnolia Bakery Makes Its India Debut In Bengaluru

Magnolia Bakery made its India debut in Bengaluru

The interiors of the bakery exude an unmistakable New York vibe

I enjoyed their vanilla bean cheesecake the most

There's a popular moment in Sex and the City where Carrie Bradshaw confides in her friend as she enjoys a cupcake at Magnolia Bakery. Social media and hashtags like #dessertporn might not have been a thing back then but that one moment might have changed the trajectory of this NYC institution. The visuals of Sarah Jessica Parker and the cupcake were probably the spark that made cupcakes a global food phenomenon; a trend that duly arrived in India about a decade ago.





The original Magnolia Bakery is a popular stop on the Sex and the City tours in New York City, even as the brand has expanded its footprint across North America and Asia. This week, Magnolia Bakery made its India debut in Bengaluru and a whole new set of global gourmands and self-confessed 'dessertarians' are bound to experience their kid-in-the-candy-store moments just like I did; many times over. It's no surprise that Magnolia Bakery chose 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, one of the city's quintessential F&B hotspots, for their first India outlet.





Magnolia Bakery in Bengaluru

The interiors exude an unmistakable New York vibe, one that diners might have experienced in the brand's outlets across the world. Cupcakes might no longer be an obsession for many Indians but it's still the brand's bestseller in the US. It's only when you sink your teeth into one of their trademark cupcakes, you realise why it's still their stronghold. The bakery sticks to premium ingredients like Valrhona cocoa and Callebaut chocolate for their India range and it gives them a significant edge over the competition. It's not all imported ingredients, Magnolia uses quite a few Indian ingredients as long as it conforms to their brand standards. Raisins are one of the ingredients that don't make the cut. One of my favourite treats here is a flat oatmeal raisin cookie that sticks to a classic baking technique with old fashioned rolled dough that's not just thinner but also benefits from the plump California raisins.





The bakery sticks to premium ingredients like Valrhona cocoa and Callebaut chocolate for their India range.





It's not just raisins that come from America's sunshine state; I sampled a delightful pistachio ice-cream with California pistachio, one of the highlights of their homemade ice-cream range. A large bakery is just behind the house and everything is baked in small batches ensuring freshly baked produce. I have never been a fan of the 'Brookie'. Maybe, I just don't approve of the nomenclature for a dessert where the brownie and cookie meet halfway. Thankfully, it's called a crinkle cookie here and brings the fudginess of a brownie in a cookie form. The crinkle prefix comes from the process of dipping the dough into sugar for the crinkle effect.





Of all the things I sampled at Magnolia Bakery, I probably enjoyed their vanilla bean cheesecake the most. It's not as dense as a classic New York Cheesecake and is baked (and not cold set) and propped up on a slim Graham cracker. That's the one thing I can't wait to head back for. If you're unlikely to be in Bengaluru anytime soon, you could try crafting another Magnolia Bakery signature - the Key Lime Pie Bar - at home.







Recipe - Magnolia Bakery's Key Lime Pie Bar



For the Crust:





2 cups graham cracker crumbs (you could substitute this with biscotti or digestive biscuit crumbs)

Half cup brown sugar

One-fourth cup melted butter

Instructions:





Preheat the oven to 300 degree F (149 degree C.) In a small bowl, add the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter. Mix to combine. Gently press the curst into an ungreased 9x13 pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and place the pie on a wire rack to cool completely.

For the Key Lime Filling:





3 cans (400 gm each) sweetened condensed milk

12 egg yolks

2 cups key lime juice

2 tbsp fresh lime zest

2 cups heavy cream

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp lime zest, for garnish

Instructions:





Preheat the oven to 300 degree F (149 degree C.) Place the cooled graham cracker crust on a parchment lined baking sheet. In a medium bowl, gently whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, lime juice, and lime zest. Pour into the cooled graham cracker crust. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the middle has set but still jiggles slightly if touched. Remove from the oven and place the pie on a wire rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, in a mixer bowl fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar and whip just until medium soft peaks have formed.

Spread the whipped cream over the top of the key lime pie bar and sprinkle with zest. Enjoy!





Where: Magnolia Bakery is on 12th Main Road, Indiranagar Bengaluru

A Meal for two: Rs. 700 (2 cupcakes and 2 coffees)







