Surat Bakery Creates 771kg Cake On PM Modi's Birthday With Corona Warriors Theme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rung in his 70th birthday on 17th September 2020. Wishes poured in from well-wishers and followers all over the country, but one bakery in Surat, Gujarat decided to do something grand for the PM's birthday. Breadliner bakery created a 71 feet long cake which weighs a whopping 771 kilograms to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday. The cake was themed around 'Corona Warriors' and featured essential workers such as media, policemen, plasma donors and doctors. The bakery also held a digital cake cutting ceremony to ensure social distancing and avoid big crowds gathering.





The 71 feet long cake was distributed to children post the digital cake-cutting ceremony and was also made available for sale at several outlets of the bakery. The Breadliner bakery has celebrated PM Modi's birthday for the past three years, with a different social theme each year. The bakery decided to base the cake on the ongoing pandemic this year.





Nitin Patel, the organiser of the event, said, "The cake cutting ceremony on PM's birthday was held while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautions. At the event, seven corona warriors were also present."





"First, we will distribute the cake among children and after that, the remaining portion will be divided into units of 500 grams each and sold at all outlets of the bakery from Vapi to Vadodara," Mr Patel added. Ashmita Shiroya, the ex-Mayor of Surat said, "The Digital Namo cake weighing 711 kilos was cut by the 'corona warriors' to send the message that we will win the battle against coronavirus."







