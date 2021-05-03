The love for street food or chaat is something we Indians can never do away with. Crispy gol gappas loaded with chilled pain or even a sizzling hot aloo tikki drizzled with chutney - there is so much variety when it comes to chaat. Each region has its own versions of the humble chaat, customised as per the availability of ingredients. What if we told you there was one simple recipe that would satisfy your chaat cravings while adding some good health to your palate? This Aam Chana Chaat recipe is truly the best of both worlds.





It may surprise you to know that the Aam Chana Chaat is made with healthy and simple ingredients while being lip-smacking delicious. An array of vegetables such as carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion is combined with the goodness of sprouted Kala Chana and chopped raw mango in this recipe. Kala Chana is a great source of iron, protein, and stocks up plenty of fibre too. Raw mango too is known to help reduce the effects of intense heat and cure stomach troubles. It is also extremely rich in Vitamin C, an essential vitamin that helps build immunity.





(Also Read: 5 Delicious Fruit Chaat Recipes To Try At Home)

Raw mango and chana comes together in this yummy Chaat recipe.

Thus, Aam Chana Chaat is ideal for the hot summers when all you need is a quick meal to nourish you from within. This simple chaat recipe is probably just the recipe you need today!

How To Make Aam Chana Chaat | Easy Aam Chana Chaat Recipe

Start by boiling the sprouted Chana in a pan with water. Let it become soft and mushy. Now take the boiled Chana in a bowl. Add cucumber, grated carrots, tomato, onion and raw mango. Mix it all well and now add salt, red chilli powder, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Blend it well so that everything is mixed properly. Sprinkle some coriander leaves and drizzle the green and sweet chutney on top. Garnish with Sev and serve immediately!





For the step-by-step recipe video, head to the top of the article, or else click here.