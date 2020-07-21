Street Food Of India: Make Traditional Banarasi Tamatar Chaat For A Lip-Smacking Snack (Recipe Video)

Banarasi tamatar chaat can be easily made at home.

If you set out to explore Indian street food, you'll open a Pandora's Box of a variety of snacking options. There is something for every palate with one common quality - they are all spicy and chatpata. Currently, we all are avoiding outside food, especially street food, and making our favourite street snacks at home. If you've already satiated your craving for the regulars like bhel puri, pani puri, samosa, aloo chaat etc., it's time to move on to other street foods from different regions of the country. If you are on-board, start with this delectable Banarasi tamatar ki chaat.





Tamatar ki chaat is available in every nook and corner of Banaras, but only in Banaras. Till date, this street marvel remains confined to the city's boundaries but that can't stop us from making it at our home. This easy recipe from YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' will help you do it.





Tomato, of course, is the star of this dish. Tomatoes are cooked along with boiled potatoes with a range of common spices and grated cashews and khus khus (poppy seeds). If you don't have khus khus at home, you can skip it. Imli water is also added but you can replace it with amchur powder or imli ki saunth chutney.





The highlight of the chaat is its final plating. Tomato-potato mixture is doused in sugar syrup of roasted jeera powder, lots of ghee, imli chutney, chaat masala, coriander leaves, lemon juice and crushed namak para. If you don't have namak para at home, you can garnish with crushed chips or sev for crunchiness.

This lip-smacking chaat is a melting pot of various flavours. Try this popular Banarasi tamatar chaat with this easy recipe.





Watch recipe video of Banarasi tamatar ki chaat -

