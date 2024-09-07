Are you tired of the same old missi rotis? If you're looking to add a burst of flavour and excitement to your meals, you need to try Achari Missi Roti. This delicious and easy-to-make recipe is a perfect blend of tangy, spicy, and nutty flavours, making it a standout dish that will tantalize your taste buds. Achari Missi Roti is a unique twist on the classic Indian flatbread, incorporating the flavours of traditional Indian pickles (achar). The combination of roasted besan (gram flour), aromatic spices, and tangy pickle masala creates a truly irresistible dish.





The recipe for this deliocus achaari missi roti was shared by chef Neha Daapak Shah on her Instagram handle. Let's see how to make it.

In a bowl, combine the roasted besan, ghee, mustard oil, hing, coriander seeds, fennel, jeera, kalonji seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, kasoori methi, salt, and black salt. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Add enough roti or paratha atta to form a dough. Knead the dough until it becomes smooth and elastic. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and roll them out into thin circles. Place a spoonful of the besan mixture in the centre of each rolled-out circle. Bring the sides of the dough together and seal tightly to form a small pouch. Roll out the filled dough into a thin circle again. Heat a tawa (griddle) over medium heat and cook the paratha on both sides until golden brown and crisp. You can add a little ghee to the tawa for extra flavour.

Tips for the Perfect Achari Missi Roti

Don't Overfill: Make sure you don't put too much filling in the paratha, or it might tear when cooking.

Remove Excess Dough: Before cooking, remove any excess dough from the top of the paratha to ensure even cooking.

Adjust the Spice Level: Adjust the amount of red chilli powder and black salt to suit your taste preferences.

Experiment with Fillings: You can customize the filling by adding other ingredients like grated paneer, chopped vegetables, or grated coconut.

Health Benefits of Achari Missi Roti

Rich in Fibre: Besan, the main ingredient in this recipe, is a good source of fibre, which aids digestion and promotes satiety.

Nutrient-Dense: The various spices used in the filling add essential nutrients and antioxidants to the dish.

Gluten-Free: This recipe is suitable for those who are gluten-intolerant or follow a gluten-free diet.

So, give this achaari missit roti a try and enjoy the taste of this flavorful delicacy! Also check out this recipe for achaari laccha parantha here.