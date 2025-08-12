There is no denying that the days leading up to your period can take a real toll on your body and your mood. You're bloated, a little cranky, and the cravings? They are more than ever! One minute you want chocolate, the next you're dreaming of buttery pav bhaji, and before you know it, you want a quick dessert. It's like your body's way of asking for comfort in edible form. Sure, you can always rustle something up in the kitchen, but honestly? On PMS days, cooking feels like running a marathon with ankle weights. That's where your favourite food delivery app can bring you some piping hot, soul-soothing dishes without you having to get out of your blanket. But some people find it beneficial to distract and cook themselves a hearty meal. Regardless of the category you fall into, nothing feels as comforting as some Indian dishes that are just too good to miss. Here are some Indian classics that taste like a hug in a bowl (or plate) and can totally turn your day around.





Here Are 6 Yummy Indian Dishes That May Soothe Your PMS Symptoms

1. Dal Chawal Recipe

Simple, nourishing, and feels like a warm hug for the soul, Dal-Chawal is the OG food for painful days. Fluffy white rice paired with golden, ghee-packed dal has the power to calm both your tummy and mood. Eat it alongside a crunchy papad or tangy pickle on the side, and you have got yourself a dish that's like an edible cosy sweater. Find an easy recipe for dal chawal here.

2. Rajma Chawal Recipe

Slow-cooked rajma in a thick, spicy tomato curry served with rice is the kind of comfort food that doesn't just fill you up, it makes you feel wholesome. It is warm, comforting and definitely a PMS day essential. Honestly, the kind of meal that makes you sigh in relief after the first bite. Sate your rajma chawal cravings at home with this recipe.

3. Pav Bhaji Recipe

Is there anyone in this world who would resist pav bhaji? Rich, buttery, and packed with carbs, pav bhaji is like your best friend that comes to cheer you on your low days with a delicious cake. Pull that pav apart, dunk it into the spicy mashed bhaji, and let the butter make you go wow. In fact, ask for extra butter. You deserve it! Here's how you can make pav bhaji at home.

4. Masala Dosa Recipe

When you want something crispy, comforting, but not too heavy, masala dosa is the answer. Hot dosas filled with spicy potato filling, paired with coconut chutney and steaming sambar, give you warmth in every bite. Plus, you can eat it in bed without too much mess. Find an easy recipe for Masala Dosa here.

5. Butter Chicken Recipe

There is comfort food, and then there is butter chicken. Creamy, tangy and packed with just the right amount of spice, it's pure indulgence. Pair it with piping hot naan, and you have got yourself a meal that screams comfort. Here's how you can make butter chicken at home. Don't feel like getting out of bed? Let your favourite food delivery app do the grind; you can simply order some delicious butter chicken to your doorstep in a couple of minutes!

6. Gulab Jamun

PMS and sugar cravings go together like chai and pakoras, right? A warm, syrupy gulab jamun melting in your mouth is a happy ending to any rough day. Warm it up a bit and dig into its lusciousness to keep your mood swings calm. Here's how to make gulab jamun at home.

Foods For PMS | What To Eat And Avoid During Periods

While we can always curb our cravings with some delicious options, here are some specific foods to eat and avoid during periods.

Foods To Eat In PMS:

1. Leafy Greens

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and methi are packed with iron. This can help counter period-related problems and fatigue.

2. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is packed with magnesium, which can help ease mood swings and cramps. Plus, it is delicious, so win-win!

3. Bananas

Packed with vitamin B6 and potassium, bananas can help reduce bloating and regulate mood.

4. Yoghurt

Probiotics can help boost digestion and calcium in the body. This can help reduce PMS symptoms and provide relief.

5. Oily Fish

Fishes like salmon and mackerel have Omega-3 that can help reduce inflammation and menstrual pain in the body.

Foods To Avoid In PMS:

1. Caffeine

It can worsen anxiety, irritability and even breast tenderness.

2. Salty Snacks

Excess sodium can lead to water retention and even more bloating.

3. Sugary Drinks

Snacks packed with sugar can cause energy spikes followed by crashes. This makes mood swings worse.

4. Processed Foods

Processed foods are packed with unhealthy fats and additives. These can make your PMS symptoms worse.

5. Excess Dairy

For some, too much dairy can worsen bloating and cramps. Make sure to avoid it if you fall in this category.





Drinks To Help Manage PMS

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can ease cramps and nausea.

2. Chamomile Tea

Drinking chamomile tea helps relax muscles and promote better sleep.

3. Warm Lemon Water

It hydrates and aids digestion. Plus, warm lemon water helps reduce bloating.

4. Coconut Water

Packed with electrolytes, coconut water can help combat fatigue and dehydration.

5. Haldi Doodh

Made using turmeric, haldi doodh has anti-inflammatory properties that are perfect before bed.





So, now you have it! Order these foods to curb your cravings during PMS!





