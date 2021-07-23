Has it ever happened that your friend or family ordered your favorite food for themselves and did not get anything for you? How would you feel about it? Would you be sad, or would you be angry? Well, you don't need to answer that because this video you are about see has pretty much captured all the emotions one would feel after a hurtful betrayal like that. A video of an adorable kid's reaction to a burger not being ordered for him has won over many netizens over Twitter and gained over 45.6k views. Now you must be curious to know what exactly happens in this video, have a look and see for yourself:

The girl behind the camera had ordered a burger for herself and did not order anything for him. Upon hearing of her treachery, the boy sits aloof, sad about his situation. He refuses to talk or engage with the girl. The girl teases him which made him angry and led him to walking out. However, the cuteness of the cute is so infectious is that we can't help but relate to the hilarious situation.





Twitter users also found the video extremely adorable. Here is how the Twitter community responded to this video:







While some might argue that his sadness is silly and illogical, true food lovers would truly understand the little boy's anguish. The food is meant to be had together with your friends and family, and the fact that the girl ordered a burger for herself without ordering one for the little boy definitely was understandable and a very relatable situation.











