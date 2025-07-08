Indians love it when foreigners enjoy their food wholeheartedly. In recent times, many videos showing foreigners trying various popular Indian dishes for the first time (and relishing every bite) have gone viral on social media. These clips are heartwarming, as they show a candid appreciation of food specifically and our culture in general. Recently, we came across yet another video featuring a foreigner falling in love with Indian food. The post was shared by a vlogger named Disha Pansuriya (@dishakpansuriya).

The now-viral video shows an American man tasting puri bhaji for the first time. He is seen seated at a table with a plate containing this combo as well as other food items. He breaks off a piece of the puri and uses it to scoop up some of the potato bhaji. He comments on the aroma wafting from the treats, implying that it seems tempting. After he takes a bite of the food, he is left stunned. He sits back in his chair and exclaims, "Oh, wow!" His expression reflects his pure enjoyment of the taste.





Next, someone off-camera suggests that he try the dessert. The sweet dish appears to be kheer. The woman behind the camera explains that it's made with vermicelli and dry fruits. This delicacy is also a hit with the American. "It's amazing!" he declares. Addressing the cook who prepared the food (presumably the woman/vlogger filming the video), he says, "You're wasted in Public Policy. You should be a chef." She laughs and thanks him for the compliment.

The viral video won many hearts online. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"Sweetest reaction."





"His taste buds found new life."





"All the taste buds got activated at once."





"He is so generous with his compliments!! Sweet!!!"





"The way he eats with his hands....Much respect."





"Wow, lovely reaction."





"New taste buds unlocked."





"Bro is enjoying every atom of food."





"Uncle is ready for the next level... This is just basic food."





