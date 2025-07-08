Let us be honest, North Indian vegetarian food often gets stuck in a paneer butter masala and rajma chawal loop. Yes, both are classics and regularly headline dinner tables and house parties. But beyond these comfort dishes lies an entire lineup of lesser-known vegetarian favourites waiting to be devoured. They bring flavour, nutrition and heritage to the plate - without demanding hours in the kitchen. Most of them are available on food delivery apps, but they are also easy to make if you are in the mood to try something new. If you are curious about what you are missing beyond the regulars, here are six vegetarian North Indian recipes that need more attention.





Here Are 6 Underrated North Indian Vegetarian Dishes That Deserve More Hype

1. Shahi Paneer

Soft cubes of paneer dunked in a mildly spiced, creamy gravy, shahi paneer is like royalty in a bowl. It's rich without being too indulgent and tastes like a warm family dinner from the good old days. Pair it with naan or jeera rice, and you've got a no-fuss meal that hits just right. Here's the recipe, and if you're in no mood to cook, just swipe through your favourite food delivery app, chances are, this regal dish is only a few taps away.

2. Baingan Bharta Recipe

Baingan has two kinds of fans - diehard lovers and those who have not met baingan bharta yet. Once roasted and mashed, then slow-cooked with tomatoes, onions and spices, it turns into a deeply flavourful, smoky dish with real personality. Eat it with rotis or dal and it might just become your new favourite. Try this easy baingan bharta recipe.

3. Gatte Ki Sabzi Recipe

Straight from Rajasthan, gatte ki sabzi is a fiery yoghurt-based curry with spiced besan dumplings. It is tangy, bold and full of texture - and somehow still flies under the radar. If you are tired of your usual paneer-based gravies, this one offers something refreshingly different. Plus, it is easy to cook and gives you a taste of an authentic Rajasthani thaali experience right at home. Here is the full recipe.

4. Matar Ka Nimona Recipe

This green pea curry from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is hearty, warming and unlike anything else you have tried. With a slightly mashed texture, nimona is full of flavour and has just the right amount of spice. Traditionally served with plain rice, it is the kind of comfort food you did not know you needed. Check out this matar nimona recipe.

5. Tehri Recipe

Think of tehri as khichdi's spiced, more interesting cousin. This fragrant vegetable pulao is packed with turmeric, seasonal vegetables and warm spices. Serve it with cold curd, a bit of achar and papad, and you have a complete North Indian meal. It is perfect when you want something light, nostalgic and still filling. Here is the full tehri recipe.

6. Tinda Masala Recipe

Tinda gets a bad rap, but when cooked well, it becomes one of the most comforting sabzis out there. Simmer it in a tomato-onion masala with hing and jeera, and it transforms into something flavourful, light and satisfying. Tinda masala is easy on the stomach, high in fibre and ideal for weekday meals. Pair it with soft rotis and you will wonder why you ever ignored it. Try this easy tinda masala recipe.





