Happy birthday, Neetu Kapoor. The film veteran is celebrating her 67th birthday today, July 8. Guess who came with the sweetest wish for her on the big day? It was her niece Kareena Kapoor. The actress dropped a candid picture featuring Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. It captured the two relishing a meal together at the dining table. No need to wreck your brain trying to guess the dishes in the monochrome snap, as Kareena already revealed it in her caption. It was Sindhi curry: a type of tangy, gram flour-based stew traditionally paired with rice and often topped with crispy aloo tuk. While Kareena was taking a bite, Neetu Kapoor was busy looking at her plate with a smile. Through their shared love for food, the aunt-niece duo upheld their warm bond. Kareena Kapoor's side note read, "Happy birthday Neetu aunty. Sindhi curry forever. Lots of love."

Kareena Kapoor knows the importance of healthy eating, but she doesn't compromise on butter. No, we are not making the claims, but the Crew film actress has herself made the revelation. Upon completing 25 years in the film industry, Kareena sat for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she talked about several anecdotes and insights about her acting journey and food habits. She was accompanied by Vicky Kaushal, who also clocked a decade in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, both being Punjabis, expressed their love for white butter. When Vicky said, "I think we Punjabis don't get affected by white butter anymore,” Kareena was quick to chime in saying, “Haina? Main toh bol bol ke thak gayi (I'm tired of saying it over and over again). I can't function without it. I need aloo paratha every 2-3 days with white makkhan. That is a given."

Kareena Kapoor's size-zero transformation for the 2008 film Tashan made headlines. But even then, Kareena admitted to having aloo paratha with butted for breakfast during the shoot. “I was never on this orange juice, size zero diet,” she disclosed. Read all about it here.





