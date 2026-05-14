A recent Air India flight gave passengers something no one saw coming. As per a passenger's social media post, the flight flying from Delhi to Bali served halwa puri chana onboard. It was a surprising moment as this meal is so deeply rooted in Indian culture that most people associate it with temple prasad, festive mornings, Sunday breakfasts, and roadside bhandaras rather than an airline tray table.

Woman Served Halwa Puri Chana On Air India Flight

Priti Jain shared the moment in a post on X that quickly grabbed attention. She wrote, "First in my bloodline and probably even my entire friend to get halwa puri channa served as an in-flight meal. This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. Husband was shocked to see the meal and avoided it because he doesn't like thandi puris that much. I was kind of happy, though, and finished his meal too. On a lighter note, has anyone else ever been served this on an Air India flight?"

The post instantly clicked with people online. And honestly, it is easy to see why. For many Indians, this meal carries a lot of emotion. It is one of those meals that feels joyful even before you take the first bite, which is exactly why seeing it on an international flight felt so unexpected.





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Internet Says This Is Peak Desi Travel Energy

People online called it one of the most "desi" things they had ever seen on a plane. One person wrote, 'Elite combo!' I would've skipped the puri though if it were too oily." Another shared that this was not the first time they had seen it, saying, "Been there, done that. I also got the same meal on the Delhi to Dubai flight."





One user joked, "Must have collected from a nearby bhandara." Another summed up the internet's mood perfectly, "Halwa puri channa as an in-flight meal is honestly one of the most unexpectedly desi airline moments possible."





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Then some people got emotional remembering their own flight-food surprises. One person shared, "Once I got dal chawal on a return flight home after 8-10 days onsite. That meal came as a surprise, but I was craving something exactly like that." Priti herself mentioned her husband avoided it because he does not like cold puris, and many agreed.





However, people admitted the menu choice was unforgettable.