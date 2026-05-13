Monkeys are a very common sight in many hilly parts of India. From places like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to temple areas and local markets, they are everywhere. And if there is one thing these monkeys are famous for, apart from jumping around rooftops and trees, it is snatching food. Tourists often lose chip packets, ice creams, sunglasses, and even cold drinks to these clever little troublemakers. Locals are used to it by now, but for foreign travellers, it usually turns into a funny memory from their India trip.

Viral Video Shows Monkey Stealing Tourist's Coke

Something similar recently happened to a foreign traveller visiting India, and the internet cannot stop laughing about it. In a video shared on the Instagram handle @nataontheroad.yt, the traveller can be heard saying, “A monkey just stole my Coca-Cola.” She then pans the camera towards the monkey. The animal can be seen comfortably sitting on the ground and sipping the drink from the bottle like it owns the place.





The traveller laughs through the situation and even asks her travel partner if she managed to record the whole thing. To this, she replies, “Not the whole thing.” The clip gets even funnier towards the end. The traveller jokingly asks the monkey to throw the plastic bottle properly after finishing the drink. But the monkey has other plans. It simply tosses the bottle into the background and casually walks away.

“Monkey stole my Coca-Cola in India,” read the text atop the video.

The Internet Has Jokes Ready

Soon enough, people flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “He didn't steal it. He just collected the ‘Tourist Tax' in liquid form.” Another added, “Tell him sugar is bad for his health.” “He drank, left the bottle there, and went,” read another comment.





A person said, “Nah, he is kind of your friend and is sharing soda.” Someone joked, “He also feels the heat.” “I've had monkeys enter my home and steal my Coca-Cola from the fridge,” wrote another Instagram user.





Did the video leave you in splits too? Because we are still laughing about it.