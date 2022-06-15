Alaya Furniturewalla is one of the most popular foodies in Bollywood. Her gastronomic adventures range from wholesome breakfast options to drool-worthy desserts and other exotic treats. She also keeps her Instafam in the loop while trying out a variety of dishes. Alaya's latest food post came with an interesting twist. She has shared a happy picture of herself on Instagram Stories holding two glasses of juice in her hands. One glass is filled with delicious beetroot-celery juice in a dark maroon shade while the other one has light red-toned watermelon juice. Alaya can be seen wearing a stunning outfit that resembles the colours of the juices. Making a comparison, she captioned the post: "Twinning with my beetroot-celery and watermelon juice today."





Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Videos With Her Foodie Partner-In-Crime, Guess Who It Is





Take a look:

If you want to savour healthy juices like Alaya Furniturewalla, worry not. We have some recipes that will help you rustle up a glass of healthy juice for yourself and others at home.

Made with a few simple ingredients, these juices not only taste good but are also a great addition to your diet.

1)Beetroot juice

If this healthy vegetable appeals to your tastebuds, you must try out beetroot juice for its various health benefits. This yummy drink is packed with various vitamins and minerals beneficial for the body. Also, you can make beetroot juice in four different ways using carrot, apples, pomegranate and tomatoes separately. See the recipe here.

2) Celery juice

Celery juice is said to help you in your weight loss journey. In fact, celery juice makes for an important part of a healthy diet. If you are a fan of green juices, do include celery juice in your regular routine. You can prepare it differently teaming it with various other food items and enjoy. Health experts suggest having it every morning on empty stomach. Check out the recipe.

3) Watermelon basil cooler

Beat the heat with this refreshing watermelon basil cooler. This drink carries the goodness of watermelon, a fruit that is widely consumed during this time of the year. Watermelon and basil both have a cooling effect on the body. Here's the recipe.

4) Vegetable juice

This yummy juice is loaded with nutrients required by the body. Many people opt for vegetable juice with the aim to incorporate different vegetables into their diet that they may not consume otherwise. Vegetable juice can be made with beetroot, cucumber, spinach a bit of lemon and ginger. Also, it can be made in just ten minutes. See the recipe here.

5) Cucumber and kiwi juice

Here's another juice you shouldn't miss while discussing healthy drinks. This is one tasty and healthy drink you wouldn't regret having. Peel and cut the fruits, and blend them well for this recipe. Garnish the juice with sprouts. Here's how you can make it.





With these recipes in hand, you can now easily add juices to your morning ritual or daily diet.