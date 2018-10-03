Beetroot Juice For Weight Loss: 4 Interesting Ways Of Making Beetroot Juice At Home

Highlights Beetroot has been hailed as a 'superfood' numerous times

We often rely on various crash diets and fad diets in the name of losing weight. Sometimes the lure of quick results with minimal effort is too much to ignore. There are many weight loss tips that we bring to practice in order to slim down. These methods or diets may work at first, but will not continue to help us in longer run. If you want to avoid such a situation, start eating healthy food and in right combination. Eat foods that are rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins and low in fat and calories, and pair them with other foods that complement them. One of such foods is beetroot. The veggie has been hailed as a 'superfood' numerous times over the last few years, and for all the good reason. Beetroot is jam-packed with nutrients and vitamins, as well as plenty of disease-preventing properties.



Is Beetroot Juice Good For Weight Loss?



Beetroot juice is packed with healthy minerals and vitamins. The juice has a lot of fibre and helps keep us full for longer time. Therefore, it is an ideal juice for people who are trying to lose weight. Consumption of beetroot juice helps in reducing weight by providing a low number of calories; a 100 ml serving of beetroot juice contains only 35 calories.



Here Are 4 Simple Ways Of Making Beetroot Juice At Home:



Carrot And Beetroot Juice For Weight Loss



Carrots are full of both soluble and insoluble fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest and thus promotes a feeling of fullness and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods. Adding carrot to your beetroot juice will accelerate your weight loss process.





Adding carrot to your beetroot juice will accelerate your weight loss process.







Ingredients: 2 cups chopped beetroot, 2 cups diced carrot, half cup water, 5 tbsp. lemon juice, a pinch of salt and a few mint leaves.



Method: Take a blender and add carrots, mint leaves and beetroot to it and blend it. Now, add water, lemon juice, and salt. Stir well and pour into a glass.









Apple And Beetroot Juice For Weight Loss



Did you know that apple is a negative calorie fruit? Yes, that's right! Negative calorie doesn't mean it has no calorie at all. According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Negative calories come from foods that are nutritious and low on calories." Apples contain very low calories, about 50 calories per 100 grams; which means you can have as much of the negative calorie fruit as you like without significant weight gain.





Apples contain very low calories; meaning you can have this negative calorie fruit as you like without any guilt.







Ingredients: 2 cups diced beetroot, 1 cup chopped apple, cinnamon powder, salt and black pepper.



Method: Blend apple and beetroot in a blender and add cinnamon, salt and black pepper to it. Stir well and pour into a tall glass.









Pomegranate And Beetroot Juice For Weight Loss



Pomegranate is full of health-promoting antioxidants. The fruit is known to boost digestive health; thanks to the presence of B-complex vitamins. Pomegranate is also packed with fibre, which is essential for digestion. According to Delhi-based Weight Management Expert, Dr. Gargi Sharma, "Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linolenic acid - all of which help in burning fat and boosting the body's metabolism. Pomegranate juice also helps in suppressing appetite."





Pomegranate juice also helps in suppressing appetite.​





Ingredients: 2 cups diced beetroot, 1 cup pomegranate seeds, 3 tbsp. lime juice and black salt.



Method: In a blender, add beetroot and pomegranate seeds and give it a spin. Now, add lime juice, and black salt. Stir and pour into two your glass.









Tomato And Beetroot Juice For Weight Loss



Just like apples, even tomatoes are relatively low in calories and carbohydrates. They also have high water content. Pair tomato juice with beetroot juice and voila, you have your tangy weight loss drink ready to be savoured!





Pair tomato juice with beetroot juice for healthy weight loss.









Ingredients: 2 cups diced beetroot, 1 1/2 cups chopped tomato, 3 tbsp. lime juice, mint leaves and salt.



Method: Blend beetroot, tomato and mint leaves in a blender. Now, add lime juice salt. Stir well and pour into a tall glass.



Beetroot is one of the healthiest foods that you can have. However, drinking beet juice regularly might make your urine and stool appear reddish. But, you don't have to worry about that as it is quite usual. Here are some benefits of adding beetroot to your daily diet.







