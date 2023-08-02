After a successful Prime Day Sale on Amazon, it is time to gear up for another enticing shopping event of the year - the Great Freedom Festival 2023. Marked on the occasion of Independence Day in India, this annual festival kicks off on August 4, 2023. This year, it will be a five-day event, with lucrative deals and discounts on various essentials available across the platform. But hold on, you don't need to keep waiting until August 4th as Amazon is offering a pre-sale extravaganza, exclusively for the Prime Members. You heard us! If you have Prime membership, then you can avail all the offers much ahead of the sale - starting from 12noon on the 3rd of August.

So, brace yourself as you are set to go on a shopping spree, scoring fantastic deals and discounts on top-notch home and kitchen essentials from renowned brands. It doesn't end here: you will also be getting options like free delivery, cashbacks and easy return, making your shopping experience a memorable one. So what are you waiting for? Embrace the Prime Membership today and unlock the full potential of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023.

In this article, we will take you through some of the best deals and discounts on kitchen essentials that you can expect during the upcoming sale. So make your wish-list now and upgrade the kitchen for a better cooking experience. Read on.

Sneak Peek Into The Upcoming Deals On Kitchen Appliances:

During the Great Freedom Festival you will be able to avail all the essential kitchen appliances, starting at Rs. 499 only. From mixer grinders to air fryers, water purifiers and more, you will get all these options for at least a 58 percent off. Let's take you through some of our top-picks. Check them below:



