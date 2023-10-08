Dal is a staple for the majority of Indians. It is light, wholesome, and something that provides a sense of comfort as soon as we take the first bite. Most of us probably can't imagine having our lunch or dinner meal with a hearty bowl on the side. Whether it's a dal makhni, an arhar dal, or a chana dal, they all taste incredibly delicious and offer numerous health benefits. Not only this, dal is also used to make a wide variety of other traditional dishes such as dosas, cheela, idli, chutney, etc. As they're used so much, it's important to have them stocked in our pantry at all times. While there are plenty of dals on the market, there are some staple ones that you definitely shouldn't miss out on. To stock your pantry, we suggest you buy them from the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. There are some incredible offers and discounts that you can enjoy while shopping for these dals. Click here for more details. Check out these essential dals below:

Here Are 6 Dals You Must Stock Up In Your Pantry:

1. Tata Sampann Unpolished Toor Dal (Arhar Dal)

Toor dal, also known as arhar dal, is one of the most consumed dals out there. It is used to make popular dishes such as sambar and dal tadka. Toor dal is also an excellent source of protein. This unpolished one by Tata Sampann has no additives or cholesterol and guarantees the perfect taste.





2. Tata Sampann Unpolished Moong Dal (Chilka)

Another essential dal that you must have stocked in your pantry is moong dal. Whether you wish to make khichdi, pakodas, or even a hearty bowl of soup, moong dal is the ideal choice. If you're confused about which one to buy, we have found this packet of unpolished moong dal (chilka) for you.





3. Tata Sampann Unpolished Moong Dal (Split)

Moong dal is not only available in chilka form but also split. This means there is no skin on it. The taste and nutrition content remain the same, but the advantage of using split moong dal is that it cooks faster than chilka moong dal. Buy this one by Tata Sampann to make delectable dishes for your family.





4. Tata Sampann Unpolished Chana Dal

The unpolished chana dal by Tata Sampann is a must-have in your pantry. It doesn't compromise on taste or quality. Chana dal is a storehouse of protein, and you can use it to make endless dishes such as chutney, dosas, chilla, khichdi, etc. Check out this packet of chana dal for everyday use.





5. Tata Sampann Unpolished Kabuli Chana

Kabuli chana is used to make beloved dishes such as chana masala and chole. To ensure it turns out great, you must use premium-quality kabuli chana. Buy this unpolished variety by Tata Sampann for the best results. Not just the taste; it also has a delightful aroma that makes you want to indulge right away.





6. Tata Sampann Unpolished Rajma

Rajma defines comfort in the truest sense. To truly savour its taste, the quality of the rajma is of utmost importance. If you're wondering which rajma to buy, look no further than this amazing, unpolished rajma by Tata Sampann. It tastes so good that it'll leave you asking for more. Order now and indulge in its goodness.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.