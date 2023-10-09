Love clean and grease-free kitchen? Then you must know how important it is to have a chimney in the kitchen. It helps absorb moisture while cooking, keeping the area oil and moisture-free. If you are planning to buy a new chimney or upgrade the old one, then this is the right time to do so. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is here and the month-long sale is offering lucrative deals and offers on a wide range of products including kitchen chimneys, refrigerators, and more. Besides the amazing discounts, SBI debit and credit card holders will also get an additional 10% discount on their total bill. Click here for details.





Meanwhile, we got you some kitchen chimneys from top brands that are now available for up to 65% off. Check out the list below and choose the one that fits your budget.

Blockbuster Deals On Amazon: Here're 5 Kitchen Chimneys From Top Brands For You:

1. Glen Auto Clean Filter less Kitchen Chimney:

This chimney comes with an automatic cleaning feature, along with a filter that is designed to collect oil easily. It also has touch controls and motion sensors and comes with auto-off functions for added convenience. Originally priced at Rs. 24,995, it is now available for Rs. 10,490.

2. Faber Filterless Auto Clean Chimney:

This wall-mounted chimney comes with a filter-less design and is ideal for two to four-burner stoves. It features touch and gesture control for easy use and includes two energy-efficient LED lamps, with 1.5 watt each. This chimney has an auto-clean function and offers a 3-speed motion sensor touch control for easy usage. Originally priced at Rs. 32,990, it is now available for Rs. 19,990.





3. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna Kitchen Chimney:

This product features a high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr., ensuring a fresh and low-maintenance kitchen while operating quietly and efficiently. This makes it an excellent choice for any kitchen. Alongside, it comes equipped with energy-efficient LED lamps, providing bright and efficient lighting for your cooking needs. Originally priced at Rs. 30,990, it is now available for Rs. 10,990.





4. INALSA Kitchen Chimney:

This pyramid-style chimney comes in of stainless steel finish and comes with side wall mounting. It is suitable for two to four-burner stoves and has a suction capacity of 1050m3/hr. Originally priced at Rs. 15,900, it is now available for Rs. 4,790.





5. Elica Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

This product incorporates a sealed motor to ensure that the smooth operation is not affected by the accumulation of oil deposits and water vapour. It comes with a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr and the expansive suction chamber effectively covers the entire area, providing a clean and healthy cooking environment. Alongside, it has motion-sensing technology that allows for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand. Originally priced at Rs. 24,990, it is now available at Rs. 10,990.



