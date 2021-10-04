Vegetables are loaded with almost every essential nutrient. This is why they make an important part of our daily diet regime. But one must also remember to clean the vegetables well before consumption. Cleaning and washing helps eliminate the germs and bacteria from the skin of vegetables. To help you do the job seamlessly, a vegetable cleaner comes in handy. This smart appliance includes ozone disinfection technology that helps kill bacteria, fungus and more. If you are planning to get one for your kitchen, then we suggest it is just the right time for you to do so. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is here, offering lucrative deals and discounts on different kitchen tools and appliances. Besides, the HDFC account holders (both for credit and debit cards) can also enjoy an instant 10 percent discount on every purchase.





So, what are you waiting for? Check out these smart vegetable cleaners we handpicked for you. Go through the products and decide for yourself.

Here're 5 Best Vegetable Cleaners Under Rs. 5000:

1. Cello Vegetable Fruit Cleaner

This vegetable cleaner helps remove pesticide's residuals and preservative paraffin efficiently, with just one click. Besides, it also helps you clean meat, chicken, seafood, and milk bottles . All you need to do is fill up the tank with water (until the given mark), add in the ingredients that need to be washed, press the button and wait until it's done. Originally priced at Rs. 5,499, this product is now available at just Rs. 3,050.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 3,050

Rating: 4/5 (based on amazon)

Capacity: 10L

Colour: White and Blue

2. Prestige Fruit And Vegetable Cleaner

Originally priced at Rs, 4695, this appliance is now available at 45% off - for just Rs. 2590. Cute and compact, this vegetable cleaner is so handy that it can be carried anywhere you want. Besides, the ozone purification technology helps remove the chemicals and pesticides from fruits and vegetables, while retaining its nutritional value. To use this, all you need to do is fill up a large bowl with water along with vegetables, take the pipe attached to the cleaner inside the bowl, press the button and wait for 10 to 30 minutes or as per required.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 2590

Rating: 4.2/5 (Based on Amazon)

Colour: White and Blue

3. ARG AROGYA Machine For Meat And Vegetable Cleaner:

This appliance is deemed to keep the fruits and vegetables fresh for long. Besides, it can be an ideal option for detoxifying meat, chicken and seafood. In addition, it washes away all surface contaminants in just one minute. This vegetable cleaner is now available at just Rs. 1199.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1199

Rating: 4/5

Item Weight: 500 gms

Colour: White

4. KENT Countertop Vegetable Cleaner

This vegetable cleaner is light in weight, and easy to use and carry. In addition, it does not require any installation and consumables (for instance, vegetable cleaning agents). Simply place the silicon tube inside the large bowl filled with water, press the button and wait. Originally priced at Rs. 7000, you are now getting at Rs. 5000.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 5000

Rating: 4/5 (Based on amazon)

Capacity: 3 Kilograms

Colour: White

5. EPS Automatic Ozone Food Purifier

We bring you another handy and lightweight option for you. This vegetable and fruit purifier works on an automatic timer that lets you pre-set the time from 5 to 30 minutes - depending on your requirement. In addition, this purifier can also effectively retain the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables and also keeps them fresh for long. You are now getting this product at just Rs. 4990.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 4990

Rating: 4/5

Capacity: 400 Millimeters

Colour: White







