Kitchen appliances have made our lives simpler than ever before. Gone are the days when we had to do everything manually and spend long hours in the kitchen. Nowadays, we have access to several different types of advanced kitchen equipment, one of which is an electric kettle. This appliance allows us to boil water, make chai, and make and coffee with ease. Not only this, but it can only be used to boil eggs or make snacks like Maggi. Considering how useful it is, we suggest you buy one as soon as possible. And if you already have one, there's no better time than to upgrade and buy it at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. You will get to choose premium electric kettles at lucrative offers and discounts. Furthermore, there are impressive deals on other kitchen essentials as well. Click here for more details. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of these options below:

Here Are 5 Bestseller Electric Kettle Options For Your Kitchen:

1. Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle

This electric kettle by Pigeon holds up to 1.5 litres of water and has a 360-degree swivel base. It has a power capacity of 1500 watts and concealed heating elements that allow you to boil water within a few minutes. It is also quite easy to clean and will make a great addition to your kitchen. Originally priced at Rs. 1,245, you can get it for just Rs. 499.





2. Havells Aqua Plus Double Wall Kettle

This kettle has a black outer body and comes with an integrated stainless steel function. Its wide mouth allows for easy pouring, filling, and cleaning. Additionally, it has an energy-saving option and a cool-touch outer body that minimises the risk of injury. Originally priced at Rs. 2,995, you can get it for just Rs. 1,449.





3. Prestige Electric Kettle

The Prestige Electric Kettle has three great features, including automatic cut-off, a 360-degree swivel base, and a single-touch lid. It has a capacity of 1.5 litres and a 1500-watt power. This kettle also features a power indicator that lights up as it begins to boil the water. Originally priced at Rs. 1,445, you can get it for just Rs. 699.





4. Milton Euroline Go Electro

This electric kettle by Milton has a durable stainless steel body and a detachable 360-degree cord. Its sturdy handles let you touch it immediately after it stops functioning, so you need not worry about burning your hands. This handy appliance will make your work super easy and less time-consuming. Originally priced at Rs. 1,199, you can get it for just Rs. 649.





5. Borosil Electric Glass Kettle

The electric kettle by Borosil has a transparent outer body because it is made of glass. Equipped with 1500 watts of power, this kettle has concealed heating elements that boil large quantities of water. Not just water, but you can also prepare your teas and coffee in it. The borosilicate glass ensures that no stains or odours remain inside. Originally priced at Rs. 1,990, you can now get it for just Rs. 1,640.





