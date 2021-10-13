A pressure cooker is one of the most commonly used cookwares in Indian households, from rice to dal and to meats, this multi-functional utensil can help you prepare an entire meal if need be. That's not it, the humble cooker continues to help us through our different kitchen experiments since forever. From trying to bake a cake to using it as a substitute to steaming idlis - no matter where you are in the country, a pressure cooker sure does come in handy to everyone. With the festivals right at our doorsteps, family dinners and lunches are soon going to be a thing, and when you have a bunch of people at home, you surely don't want to be juggling between a number of tiny utensils, when one single pressure cooker can do all the work right? So, if festive shopping is in your mind or you are just looking for great pressure cookers to update your kitchen, Amazon Indian is here to your rescue. A month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is on and you can find some of the best deals on pressure cookers like never before! Hurry up, get your hands on the best deals until the sale lasts!





Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 Best Pressure Cookers In The Amazon Sale:

The prestige aluminium cooker combo comes with three cookers of 2 litres, 3 litres and 5-litre capacity. The product also features a unique lid that contains any spillage that might occur during the course of cooking and prevents the messy liquid from dripping down. It has an anti-bulge induction base that ensures the base of this pressure cooker will never disfigure or bulge, ensuring long-lasting utility. The products have a premium aluminium body, durable handles and are both gas and induction compatible.

Specifications

Price - 2,699

Rating - 4/5(Based on Amazon)

Colour - Silver

Capacity - 2, 3, 5 litres

The Hawkins classic cooker is made of commercially pure, virgin aluminium, it is mirror polished with a base matte finish. It features a seal-proof lid that seals from the inside like a jetliner door, ensuring greater safety and the Inside fitting lid opens only when pressure falls. It also has durable stay-cool handles, a shielded safety valve and a long-lasting gasket. Pressure is regulated automatically to optimum levels for speed cooking and it also has a superior pressure regulating system that controls pressure to a narrower, more efficient range for better and faster cooking.

Specifications

Price - 929

Rating - 4.2/5 (Based on Amazon)

Capacity - 1.5 litres

Colour - Silver

The prestige deluxe duo cooker is an outer lid pressure cooker made from virgin aluminium which is hard anodised for long-lasting durability. It also comes with a stainless steel outer lid for different usages. Its induction base is designed for even distribution of heat. What's more, it also features a built-in safety indicator in the form of pressure indicators, a safety plug and a controlled gasket release system. The handi shape of the body makes it ideal for cooking a variety of Indian cuisines.

Specifications

Price - 1,865

Rating - 4.3/5 (Based on Amazon)

Colour - Black

Capacity - 2 litres

The Hawkins stainless steel pressure cooker body and lid are made from food-grade, non-magnetic, superior stainless steel. It has greater anti-corrosion resistance, and it can better withstand the various acids found in many foods. If used correctly, this Hawkins stainless steel pressure cooker will last you a lifetime. On the base of the pressure cooker, there is a core of thick aluminium that has been sandwiched between two sheets of stainless steel; this ensures the heat is spread evenly and quickly. The product is both gas and induction and compatible.

Specifications

Price - 2,603

Rating - 4.4/5 (Based on Amazon)

Colour - Silver

Capacity - 3 litres

Borosil Pronto aluminium pressure cooker has a thick base and is made of pure, virgin aluminium. The cooker has an anti-bulge base so that the bottom does not get bent out of shape. The base transfers heat uniformly and more quickly than regular cookers. This effectively reduces cooking time and saves energy too. The product also comes with stay-cool handles and a heat-resistant valve cap and a rubber gasket for additional safety while cooking.

Specifications

Price - 1,649

Colour - Silver

Capacity - 5 litres

There you have it, grab these pressure cookers while the seals last.




