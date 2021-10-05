Who doesn't love a good deal? We are always on a hunt for a good sale, and we wait for such a sale to buy any products that we might need. But now, the wait is finally over! Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is here! The sale started on 2nd October for Amazon Prime members and 3rd October for others. The month-long sale has mind-blowing sales and discounts on kitchen essentials like groceries, cookware, appliances and more! Besides that, HDFC credit card and debit cardholders get an additional 10 % discount on the total bill. So, if you are tired of burning your rice, then this is the perfect time to buy yourself a rice cooker! A rice cooker can help you make the perfectly cooked, non-sticky rice without any assistance and that too in a matter of minutes. Therefore, we have curated a list of rice cookers that are at a great discounted price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here Are 5 Best Deals On Rice Cookers

1.Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker

Panasonic's electric rice cooker is ideal for everyday cooking. You can cook up to 1.25 kilogram of rice at a time, making enough for the family to eat a hearty meal. This electric cooker comes with versatile food-grade accessories like a high-quality anodized aluminium cooking pan, a measuring cup, rice scoop and a stainless steel lid. Cooking rice can make the cooker very hot and keeping that in mind, this rice cooker comes with cool-touch handles. Earlier this was priced at Rs. 3,045 and now it is for Rs. 1,599.

Specification

Price - Rs. 1,599





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 2.2 litre





Colour - apple green





2.Usha Steamer / Rice Cooker (White)

Usha's rice cooker comes with two heating elements, cooking element and heating elements. The cooking element cooks the rice and the heating element keeps the rice warm. The heating element can keep the rice warm up to 5 hours at the 60 degree Celsius. This rice cooker comes with a trivet tray that prevents the rice from sticking together and allows extra starch to seep out. It also has a rice scoop, measuring cup and an anodized aluminium cooking pan. The tempered glass lid allows you to see the rice while it cooks. Earlier this was priced at Rs. 3,190 and now it is forRs. 2,113.

Specification

Price - Rs. 2,113





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 1.8 litre





Colour - white





3.Bajaj Majesty Multifunction Rice Cooker

Bajaj's rice cooker helps cook rice in minutes, without the need for any supervision. This compact rice cooker has 400 millilitres of capacity and requires 200 watts of power, making it the perfect size and weight for travel. The cool-touch handles to protect your hands from the heat of the rice cooker. This rice cooker comes with accessories like a spatula, a cooking bowl and a measuring cup to aid with cooking rice. This cooker was priced at Rs. 1,550 and now it is for Rs. 1,099.

Specification

Price - Rs. 1,099





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 0.4 litre





Colour - white





4.Prestige Electric Rice Cooker with 2 Aluminium Cooking Pans

Prestige's rice cooker helps you make rice without any fuss. It comes with a high-quality stainless steel lid that includes a steam vent, the steam vent allows steam to escape. It comes with two aluminium cooking pans that allow uniform distribution of heat for efficient and even cooking of the rice. The cooking pans can be stacked and stored in the cooker, helping you save space. The controls switch lever helps in automatic cooking. Once the rice is cooked, the control automatically shifts to "keep warm". This cooker was for Rs. 2,695 and now it is for Rs. 2,399.

Specification

Price - Rs. 2,399





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 1 litre





Colour - white





5.V-Guard VCRC 1.80 L Rice Cooker, Orange and White

V-Guard's rice cooker will help you cook the perfect rice, now you don't have to worry about burning or undercooking rice. This cooker can effortlessly cook up to 1 kilogram in less than forty minutes and it can keep it warm for up to 5 hours. It is great for cooking biryani, soup, rice, stew, porridge and boiling eggs, chicken, vegetables and even eggs. The cool-touch handles reduce the risk of burning hands and make it easy to use. Earlier this rice cooker was for Rs. 2,900 and now it is for Rs. 1,998.

Specification

Price - Rs. 1,998





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 1 litre





Colour - white











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.