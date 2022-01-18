The kitchen has to be equipped with the best appliances and essential items to serve the purpose of every single member of the family since it is one of the most visited rooms in a house. From quick chutneys for lunch to making dosa for dinner, to having safe and healthy drinking water every day, the kitchen appliances and cookwares fulfill so many of our demands effortlessly. Naturally, due to the rigorous use of every single item in the kitchen, it is common to want or need to change these appliances at regular intervals. And if you are thinking of starting the year with some new additions to the kitchen, you have come to the right place! Amazon India will be hosting a 4-day-long Republic Day festival sale and it has a number of kitchen appliances on sale. With up to 50% off on many products, this is the best time to go shopping for your kitchen requirements. From water purifiers to cookware, here are some of the kitchen essentials that are on sale right now.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 50% Off On These Kitchen Essentials

1. KENT Supreme Water Purifier:

The KENT supreme water purifiers are a range of trusted and reasonable water purifiers. The product is equipped with multiple purifications by RO+UV+UF+TDS control which removes even dissolved impurities such as chemicals, bacteria, viruses, and salts, making water 100% pure and suitable for consumption. The in-tank UV LED keeps purified water pure for a longer duration. The fully automatic operation with auto-on and auto-off function, ensures that you do not run out of pure water. Originally priced at INR 20,500, the price after a 30% discount is INR 14,307.







2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Water Purifier:

The elegant and sleek-looking water purifier is a must-have if you have been thinking of upgrading your water purifier. It is equipped with 6 stages of purification technology and comes with the goodness of copper that instantly infuses copper ions along with other essential minerals into the water. It also features a UV e-boiling technology that ensures that every drop of water is as healthy & safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. With a grand 39% discount, the product comes at just INR 999.





3. Bosch Mixer Grinder:

This eye-catching set of mixer grinders comes with a 4 jar set; all of the jars can be used for completely hands-free operation with unique lid-locks and strong suction feet for added stability. The variety of jars can be used for many functions. It comes equipped with pounding blades, wet grinding blades, and a blender blade. Innovative Stone Pounding Technology recreates the traditional stone pounding effect on dry ingredients to deliver an authentic taste. The product originally priced at INR 9,099 is available for INR 5499 at a 40% discounted rate.





4. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder:

The Bajaj Mixer grinder is equipped with a Nutri pro feature which enables the mixer grinder to retain the nutritional content and authentic taste of the ingredients, regardless of the speed of mixing/grounding. It comes with multifunctional blades. Whether you are grinding raw masala or making smooth paste for curries, the multi-function blade provides desired mixing and grinding output, even with tough ingredients. It has a rust-proof body and comes with a set of 4 jars which can be used for juicing, liquidising, dry grinding, and making chutney. Originally priced at INR 6375, the product comes with a grand discount of 50% and is now available at INR 2999.





5. Philips Hand Mixer:

The Philips hand mixer is multi-functional equipment. It comes with a set of strip beaters plus dough hooks. You can use the hand blender for kneading dough as well. A selection of 5 different speeds lets you choose just the right setting for every task. It is lightweight, has an ergonomic design and makes mixing comfortable and easy. The product is available at a 23% discount at INR 1772.





6. Prestige Svachh Aluminium Handi:

This revolutionary pressure cooker comes with a unique deep lid with spillage control designed to prevent froth from flowing down the cooker. You can also save a lot of time with the optimised wide base feature that ensures this cooker cooks 15% faster. The sturdy handles help you in holding the cooker with ease. The cool touch weight ensures weight on the cooker does not get heated and is compatible with both induction and gas stoves. The product is available at INR 1381 at a discount of 19%.





7. Hawkins Aluminium Dosa Tawa:

The Hawkins Dosa Tawa is made of PFOA free non-stick material that is extra thick for even heating. It diffuses heat faster than other materials. It comes with a superior protective hard anodizing coat that will not pit, tarnish or corrode. It stays looking new for years; this coat is applied on a hard anodized surface to last longer. It has a comfortable, stay-cool handle and a well-balanced pan and handles. And it works both on gas and electric cooktops. The tawa is priced at INR 1,249 with an 11% discount.





There you have it - premium kitchen products that are available at discounted rates. Get your hands on these while the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale lasts.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.