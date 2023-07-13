E-commerce platform Amazon is all set to begin its annual Prime Day Sale in India on July 15, 2023. This year, it will be a two-day extravaganza, offering great deals and discounts across the platform. And for the ones looking to setup or revamp their kitchen, we suggest, this is the right time to get hold of all the appliances and utensils. Why you ask? Products like mixer grinder, air fryer, pots and pans and more from top brands will be available for up to a whopping 70% off. That's not all. You will also be able to avail a no cost EMI for up to 24 months. Sounds great, right? So, without further ado, let's take you through some of the kitchen products that you must look out for during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Find them below.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: 5 Kitchen Appliances That You Can Avail For Up To 70% Off:

1. Sandwich Makers And Toasters:

Sandwich makes for a comfort food across the globe and you find a range of recipes to make the dish. From the simplest ones to the most exotic sandwiches, there are a range of recipe options to pick from. Likewise, bread toast is the most common breakfast for all that can be prepared in no time. To help you prepare these dishes yet more efficiently, here are some sandwich maker and toaster options to try.











2. Electronic Pressure Cookers:

Today, with increased work pressure, it gets tough for us to spend hours in kitchen. This is where smart kitchen appliances like an electronic pressure cooker come in handy. It is easy to use, comes with auto-cook options and prepares your desired food with no effort. Here are some electronic pressure cooker options for you.

















3. Hand Mixers And Blenders:

If you love that fresh aroma of homemade cakes, then a mixer or a blender is must-have at home. Hand blenders and mixers help you prepare the batter for your cakes, cupcakes, muffins and even dosa, pancake and more. We got you some options to choose from.











4. Coffee And Espresso Machines:

Ask a coffee lover, it's impossible for them to start the day without an aromatic cup of coffee. To take your love for coffee a notch higher, we found some coffee and espresso machine options that can help you prepare it at home, cafe-style. Find some options below.











5. OTGs And Air Fryers:

Technology has blessed us with a wide range of appliances to make cooking and baking easier and of course, healthier. Two such gadgets are OTG and air fryer. From cakes to no-oil tikka, you can make it all in these appliances, that too without any fuss. Hence, we suggest, add an OTG and an air fryer to your collection to make cooking easy and hassle-fee.























