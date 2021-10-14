Slicing fruits and vegetables is not easy as it seems, especially for the people who are new to the world of cooking. But doing the job with perfection is not as easy as it seems. Manually slicing fruits and vegetables in a desired shape with the help of a knife can often be tedious and time consuming. To resolve this issue, vegetable and fruit slicers come handy. This smart kitchen tool helps slice the ingredient into the desired shape and size in just a matter of minutes. So, if you are looking for slicers to make your kitchen job easier, we have got you covered. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering great deals and discounts on slicers and other kitchen appliances. So, without further ado, let's learn about the slicers, their characteristics and offers available on each of these gadgets.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 Best Slicers To Try From:

This all-in-one combo set comes with chopper, cutter, grater and slicer. Along with these, it has a large break resistant container with rubber grip base which holds the device firmly in place while using. Originally priced at Rs. 1190, you can now get this deal at 58% off for Rs. 499 only. So, hurry up and grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: 499

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Green

Material: Stainless Steel

Cute and handy, this lightweight slicer is made with good quality stainless steel. You can use this slicer to slice potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and more without putting in much effort. Besides, it features an easy to grip handle making it ideal to use and hold while slicing and protects fingers from unwanted cuts. Get this deal now at Rs. 229 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 229

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Material: Stainless Steel

Made up of wood, this slicer helps in making potato chips, slicing onions, cucumber and other vegetables for making salads. Actually, priced at Rs. 599, this wooden slicer is now available at Rs. 159 which is a pretty reasonable price.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 159

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: Brown

Material: Wood

This grater and slicer has adjustable thickness knob that cuts potatoes onion, carrots, radish, cabbages, cucumber in different sizes according to the preference. You can now purchase this chopper for Rs. 329 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 329

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

This combo set features 3 tools that includes 1 lemon squeezer, 1 grater and 1 slicer with 4 different blades. Besides, it also has an ergonomically designed easy to grip handle making it incredibly comfortable and simple to use. Get this deal now at Rs. 390





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 390

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Multi colour

Blade Material: Food Grade Stainless Steel







