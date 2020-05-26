Delicious Amritsari Chhole Recipe By Dhaba Restaurant Will Make A Stellar Addition To Your Regular Meal

Amritsari Chhole is a much-loved recipe among all age groups.

Amritsar is one of the foodie havens of India, no questions asked! Any food-lover will testify to the food of the city, which is indescribable and truly out of this world. Whether you savour the succulent Amritsari Macchi or even a crispy Amritsari Kulcha, words will fall short to explain the brilliance of these culinary marvels. Even if a trip to the city of Amritsar may not be on the cards, we found an exclusive recipe from the city of Amritsar for you to try. Amritsari Chhole is a great recipe that can easily be made at home with a few interesting ingredients.





Watch The Recipe Video For Amritsari Chhole Here:







(Also Read: Combine Rajma And Chhole To Make This Delicious And Unique Indian Curry)





Amritsari Chhole is a versatile dish and can make for a stellar pairing with your rice, roti or kulcha. The chickpea dish is so delicious and goes well with anything you choose to eat it with. This recipe of Amritsari Chhole is one of the well-known, widely popular dishes from the kitchens of Dhaba Restaurant, which was established in 1986. Chef Ravi Saxena is the culinary whiz behind this masterpiece, which is a must-try while visiting the restaurant or even trying to create it at home. Try this delectable Amritsari Chhole and make a stellar addition to your regular meal at home!

Ingredients





2 cups boiled black chickpeas

1-2 dry red chilli

1 cup chopped garlic

2-3 slit green chillies

2 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

2 tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp Chilli oil

Salt to taste

Coriander for garnishing

Method:



1. In a pan, pour oil and heat it.

2. Add a couple dry red chilies and finely chopped garlic and green chilies into it and mix well.

3. Add the specific powdered spices into the pan and sauté for a while.

4. Add the boiled chickpeas and pour some water onto it.

5. Mix for a while.

6. Sprinkle some fresh coriander and cook for 10-15 minutes.

7. Take it out in a bowl.

8. Garnish with a dry red chili and fresh coriander with some red chilli oil over it.







