Recipe Video: Combine Rajma And Chhole To Make This Delicious And Unique Indian Curry

Both rajma and chhole can be used to make a dish that carries the goodness of both the ingredients.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 02, 2019 12:57 IST

Recipe: Rajma choley curry

Highlights
  • Rajma and chhole are combined to make a unique curry
  • Both rajma and chhole are super nutritious foods
  • Here is an easy-to-follow recipe video of the dish

The popularity of Indian cuisine can be pinned up to its versatility. There are various dishes and desserts that make the Indian cuisine what it is - lavish. Among variety of foods, there are some dishes that remain favourites forever. Rajma chawal and chhole chawal are two meals that are enjoyed and relished all across India. These two dishes are usually prepared as 'special' meals for 'special occasions'. Rajma curry and chhole curry are rich and delicious, and bring out the real essence of India with its delectable spices. What if we combine both the ingredients and create a fusion dish out of rajma and chhole?

(Also Read: Classic Rajma Recipes With 4 Variations)

rajma chawal

Rajma chawal and choley chawal are popular Indian meals

Intrigued? Both rajma and chhole can be used to make a never-seen-before dish that carries the goodness of both the ingredients. Rajma (kidney beans) and chhole (chickpeas) are super nutritious and loaded with essential minerals and vitamins. They both are rich in high-quality carbohydrates, proteins and soluble fibres. Due to their low calorie content, they also aid in weight loss and boost heart health.

This rajma chhole curry will burst out the twin flavours of rajma and chhole and will win your heart instantly. Pair it with roti, rice or naan. The recipe of this unique dish has been shared by a popular food vlogger, Manjula Jain, on her YouTube channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Try this easy recipe of rajma chhole curry at home and impress your family and friends with your newly acquired culinary feat.
 

Rajma Chhole Curry Recipe -
 

(Also Read: Best Indian Curry Recipes)



Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

