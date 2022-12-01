If there's one thing that stands out in Amritsar, besides the magnificent Gurudwara and historic Jallianwala bagh, it will definitely be the wide range of Punjabi delicacies available in every nook and corner of the city. Amritsari cuisine has a unique charm to it. It's fascinating to see how a city meticulously prepares a variety of food and attracts thousands of people from all over the world. Speaking of the ingredients involved in preparing Amritsari food, this cuisine primarily consists of dairy products such as ghee, butter, milk, and curd. For a food enthusiast, there is plenty to gorge on in Amritsar. Particularly it's kulcha thalis that feature a variety of delectable kulchas topped with dollops of butter, spicy chole curry, and tangy pyaaz ki chutney.





Then there are local delicacies such as samosas, chaat, tikki, puri and tandoori items. If you walk down the street, the enticing aroma of these delicacies will definitely draw you in. All these classics are pure bliss when you pair them with a tall glass of lassi. And if all these treats have made you think that there is no place for non-vegetarian food lovers in Amritsar, be ready for a surprise. The famous Amritsari fried macchi, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, and other dishes will tantalise your taste buds like no other food in the world. If you are planning to visit Amritsar anytime soon and would like to taste the local cuisine and enjoy the pulse of the city, here are 5 iconic eateries that are sure to make your experience worthwhile. Read below.

Here're 5 Iconic Eateries In Amritsar That Every Foodie Must Try:

1. Kesar Da Dhaba

Finding this dhaba in the narrow lanes of Chowk Passian is pretty simple because everyone knows about it and can point you in the right direction. The seating area appears to be an extension of the original eatery to accommodate the never-ending crowd that visits the eatery on a daily basis. Dal makhani, malai kofta curry, Punjabi chole and lacha paratha are a few dishes that we would like to recommend to you all.

Where: Chowk Passian, gali rajpura, near Telephone Exchange, Amritsar, Punjab

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

2. Kulcha Land

Located on Ranjit Avenue, Kulcha Land is known for its authentic Punjabi-style kulchas. You will have a variety of delicious kulchas to choose from, leaving you spoilt for choices. Pair your kulcha thali with a tall glass of lassi and there you have it, a full-fledged Amritsari meal. Aloo kulcha and paneer kulcha are some must-try options.

Where: Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, Punjab

Cost For Two: INR 800 (Approx.)

3. Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner

If you are looking for a delicious Amritsari-style macchi, there's no better place than Makhan Fish And Chicken Corner. It used to be a small food joint, but with its magical delicacies served around the clock, it has now transformed into a big restaurant. Makhan's fish dishes are simply out of this world, and it is regarded as one of the best restaurants in Amritsar. Besides fish, you can also try various chicken dishes.

Where: Majitha Road, Amritsar

Cost For Two: INR 1000 (Approx)

4. Beera Chicken House

Majitha Road is a well-known area in Amritsar for having the best non-vegetarian restaurants. Tourists and locals can be seen walking around with wide eyes and drooling mouths in search of the most delectable chicken and mutton dishes. A popular restaurant in the area, Beera Chicken House, is known for its meaty offerings. Their delicacies like chicken tikka, keema naan, and tandoori chicken have become so popular that many tourists include this restaurant in their itinerary when they visit Amritsar.

Where: Majitha Road, Amritsar

Cost For Two: INR 1000 (Approx.)

5. Kanha Sweets

Kanha Sweets is a must-try for a hearty Punjabi breakfast. Dipping the puri in their aloo ka sabzi, which has a tarri floating on top, is an experience you'll remember for days after you leave Amritsar. We recommend you try their Besan Ladoos and Pinnis as well.

Where: Dayanand Nagar, Amritsar, Punjab

Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

So, keep this food guide to Amritsar handy on your next visit and tell us what you liked in the comments section below!



