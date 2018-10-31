Ananya Panday Had A Very Foodie 20th Birthday: Here's Proof! (See Pics)

Highlights Ananya Panday celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday

Suhana Khan and Ahana Panday joined Ananya for the party

Ananya Panday shared a picture of her birthday cake at The Bastian

'Student Of The Year 2' actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday and the newbie actor stepped out in style for the party. Her sister Ahana Panday and bestie Suhana Khan were also captured by paparazzi, attending the birthday bash. The girl gang was spotted while exiting The Bastian in Mumbai, where the girls have hung out on several occasions, earlier as well. Ananya, who will be seen in the much-awaited Student Of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and debutante Tara Sutaria, has a huge fan following on Instagram and she continuously keeps her fans abreast with the goings-on of her life. By the looks of it, Panday had a relatively quiet and non-glamourous birthday bash, where she just had a meal with her close friends. She shared a picture of how she treated herself on her birthday on her Instagram stories.





It looks like Ananya Panday had a birthday full of fun, sugar and chocolate, as is evident from her Instagram story. She also tagged Chef Kelvin Cheung of The Bastian, thanking him for what looks like a super delicious birthday cake.





Have a look:





Now that looks like a birthday treat fit for a debutante in a Dharma Productions' movie, doesn't it? Ananya's fan pages also shared some cake cutting videos from the 20-year-old's birthday party yesterday.

Here's chirpy Ananya cutting another delicious-looking birthday cake:





Well, it looks like Ananya Panday has earned all that sugar! The cast of SOTY2 eats very healthy meals while on set. The cast and crew have a healthy meal catering service dedicated to serving them nutritious and delicious meals, while they're shooting. Well, we wish Ananya Panday a belated happy birthday and can't wait to see her on screen!







