Andhadhun Actor Ayushmann Is Drinking This Delish Winter Beverage: 3 Reasons Why You Should Too!

Ayushmann is enjoying many traditional winter treats

He was recently seen enjoying a glass of frothy kesar doodh

Bollywood's current blue-eyed boy Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting for his next venture ‘Dream Girl' in Mathura and fans cannot wait to witness what he has in store this time. It would not be completely unfair to say, that Ayushmann pretty much ruled the celluloid in the year 2018. With two blockbusters like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann has become a front-runner for all major best actor awards this year. In addition to his power-packed performance and versatility, Khurrana was also praised for his impeccable choice of scripts, always trying to bring something new to the table. He recently took to social media to announce his next movie ‘Dream Girl' in the most quirky way. Have a look.





Khurrana would be seen as a Mathura boy in the movie and would also be seen donning a saree! Excited? Well, so are we! Ayushmann is keeping his fans posted with all the behind the scenes action from the North Indian town. He is leaving no stones unturned to understand the cultural milieu of Mathura, even if that means indulging in some local treats every once in a while. A week before, he was seen enjoying warming winter treats like gajar ka halwa and paya shorba. Recently, he posted a picture of the ever-so delicious and frothy kesar doodh.





Kesar ka doodh is milk flavoured with strands of kesar or saffron and it is consumed widely in winters due to its warming and immunity-boosting properties. Saffron is replete with many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help keep infections at bay. To make it more rich and flavourful, you can also top the beverage with chunky nuts or steep it with other spices of your choice like turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom or clove. If you happen to be diabetic, it is advised to do away with sugar.





Here are 3 reasons why you should opt for this delicious beverage this winter too!





1. Helps Protect You Against Cold: Kesar or saffron is a storehouse of anti-inflammatory components that help stave off the risk of cold, cough and flu. “The warming and healing milk, when applied on forehead, is also effective in relieving cold,” says Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora.





2. Boosts Brain Power and Memory Retention: Saffron extract is helpful in boosting cognitive abilities and memory retention, especially in old age. Studies have also claimed that saffron can help prevent oxidative stress in the hippocampus, which helps enhance the learning and memory skills.





3. Relieving menstrual cramps: Saffron milk is a warm and healing beverage that women can consider during the times of heavy abdominal pain and menstrual cramps. Saffron's warm and anti-inflammatory compounds may help alleviate the discomfort.





So what are you waiting for? Drink up and make most of this sumptuous beverage.







