Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Is Treating Himself To Some Warming Winter Treats: See Pics

For Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, 2018 has been a mixed bag. The actor has two superhit films- 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhai Ho'- in his kitty. On the other hand, his wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. Nonetheless, neither Khurrana nor Kashyap have shown any signs of distress publicly. Nor has the couple slowed down, inspiring millions of Indians with their positive attitude. Their friends and well-wishers from the industry have come together to support the couple, expressing solidarity with them, even as Tahira Kashyap is positive she will defeat her illness. Workwise, however, things are only looking up for Khurrana, who is off to film another movie, 'Dream Girl', in Mathura. The actor has been keeping his fans abreast with his shoot, as well see a number of sun-kissed and wintry portraits of the North-Indian city of Mathura on his feed.





Ayushmann Khurrana had posted some pictures of the famous Mathura ke pede on his Instagram stories a few days ago, making us looking for ways to source some ourselves. The milky, soft and flavoured pedas from Mathura are wildly popular all over the country. Today Ayushmann posted pictures of his morning meals, which also included warming winter dishes- gajar ka halwa and paya shorba. While almost everyone is familiar with the former, the latter is one of the most under-appreciated winter Indian dishes. The soothing soupy mutton stew is said to be great for cold weather as it opens up nasal passageways.

Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's winter indulgences in Mathura:

Paya shorba is eaten as a breakfast meal during winters to energise the body and warm it from inside. It is also said to boost immunity and is enjoyed in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Gajar ka halwa is a desi sweet dish which is a winter essential. Packed with the goodness of carrots, it also has ghee, nuts and dried fruits, making it rich in good fats and nutrients. Well, we can't wait to wrap our palms around a bowl of piping hot shorba and gorge on gajar ka halwa ourselves!







