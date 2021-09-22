If you are a non-vegetarian, then there is no doubt about the fact that you love to gorge on chicken! The succulent, crispy and tasty chicken pieces are simply irresistible. Plus, in our country, we can easily find various recipes of chicken depending on the state. So, if you also want to indulge in one such speciality, then here we bring you a recipe of delicious Andhra chilli chicken! Andhra Pradesh is well known for its handcrafted spice combination that gives a burst of explosion in most of the region's cuisine. And this fiery taste from Andhra is indeed also present in its recipe of chilli chicken. This authentic dish is full of rich spices, herbs and cashews and is easy to make at home.





(Also Read: Andhra Adrak Ka Achaar Is For Those Who Love The Flavour Of Ginger; Try It Out With This Recipe)





The Andhra chilli chicken has many variations and can be either cooked with ground coconut or ground milk. This quick, delicious and simple chicken recipe can be cooked within an hour and looks exquisite at any dinner party. So, without waiting any further, let us check out the recipe of Andhra Chilli Chicken.

How To Make Andhra Chilli Chicken | Andhra Chilli Chicken Recipe

To make this dish, first, add refined oil to a pan. Then add a bay leaf, green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon. Let them release the aroma. Now add onions and saute till golden brown, then add the ginger-garlic paste. Mix and add the chicken pieces. Saute till they start to colour a bit. Now add the turmeric and salt. Toss and add water. Add the green chilli and curry leaves. Let the curry simmer.

Now, throw in the masalas- red chilli powder, cashew nut -poppy seed paste, chicken masala, kastoori methi, garam masala and dhania powder. Mix well and let the curry simmer till the chicken is cooked. Add more water if required.





(Also Read: When In Andhra, Try Bamboo Chicken - The Hottest-Selling Street Food)





Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with steamed rice.





For the full recipe of Andhra chilli chicken, click here.





Make this dish and let us know you liked the taste of it.