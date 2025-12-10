Cashews are one of the most loved nuts in the world, enjoyed for their creamy texture, rich flavour and versatility in everything from snacks to desserts. But with their popularity comes a growing concern - the rise of fake or adulterated cashews in the market. Many consumers unknowingly end up buying poor-quality or even artificially shaped cashews that look deceptively similar to the real ones. This not only affects taste and nutrition but can also pose health risks. Understanding the difference between genuine and fake cashews is essential for anyone who cares about food quality and safety. With a few simple checks, you can confidently tell the real from the fake and ensure you're getting exactly what you're paying for.

And once you have the real deal, the possibilities are endless - whether you're whipping up a creamy curry, baking a decadent dessert or even ordering a cashew-rich dish from your favourite online food delivery app, enjoying authentic cashews has never been easier.

Here Are 7 Easy Ways To Identify Authentic Cashews:

1. Check The Shape And Uniformity

Real cashews have a natural curve and uneven contour, with each nut slightly different in size and bend. Fake or reprocessed cashews often appear unusually uniform, perfectly shaped or overly smooth, which is a sign of moulding or reassembly. If every cashew in the pack looks identical, it's a strong indicator that they may not be authentic.

2. Look At The Colour

Authentic cashews have a pale ivory or off-white shade with slight variations, as natural nuts rarely look identical. Fake cashews often appear unnaturally white or bright due to bleaching agents used to enhance appearance. Extremely white cashews can signal chemical treatment, which also reduces flavour and nutritional value.

3. Examine The Texture

Real cashews feel firm, with a naturally smooth yet slightly grainy surface. Fake or low-grade ones may feel too soft, chalky or unusually polished, giving away artificial processing. If the cashew breaks too easily or crumbles with light pressure, it's likely reprocessed rather than naturally dried.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Smell The Aroma

Genuine cashews carry a mild, nutty aroma that is subtle but distinct. Fake or chemically treated cashews may smell stale, sour or carry a hint of chemicals used in bleaching or preservation. A strong or off-putting smell is a clear warning sign that the cashews are not fresh or authentic.

5. Taste Test

Real cashews taste creamy, slightly sweet and rich, with a soft crunch that feels natural. Fake cashews often taste bland, bitter or chalky due to additives or poor-quality raw nuts. If the flavour seems flat or leaves an odd aftertaste, you're likely eating a reprocessed version.

6. Check For Oiliness

Authentic cashews contain natural oils but never feel greasy or overly shiny. Excessively glossy cashews are often coated with oil to make old or low-grade nuts appear fresh. Greasy cashews also go rancid faster, which compromises both taste and safety.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Test By Roasting

When lightly roasted at home, real cashews release a warm nutty aroma and turn golden evenly. Fake or chemically treated cashews may darken irregularly, burn quickly or emit an unusual smell. Roasting is an easy home test that reveals the true quality of the nut.





By knowing what to look for in shape, colour, aroma and taste, you can protect yourself from low-quality products. So, before you buy, inspect them carefully. Once you have the real ones, savour them by cooking at home or ordering a delicious cashew dish online.





