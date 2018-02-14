Arjun Patiala Actors Kriti Sanon And Varun Sharma Had Authentic Punjabi Food At This Popular Dhaba!

NDTV Food | Updated: February 14, 2018 18:37 IST
Meanwhile, Kriti posted a number of snapshots on her Instagram stories, from the moment the movie's shooting kick-started. The cast including Kriti and Varun seemed to be enjoying a hearty meal at the famous North Indian restaurant Haveli, before reaching Chandigarh. Have a look!
That butter smeared naan with dal makhani, raita and chana masala looks yummy, doesn't it? Now that's what we call some delicious energy food! It's criminal to miss out on Punjabi food if you're anywhere in this part of the country and Haveli is one of the best places to grab some authentic grub. Kriti also posted videos of herself enjoying some chilled lassi in a kulhad, along with her companions. Haveli is located on Delhi-Chandigarh highway, just beyond Murthal and it's a popular pit-stop for people travelling to the North, via the route. (Also Read: 10 Best Punjabi Recipes)
The dhaba-like feel of the place is unique and the food is simply delightful. The restaurant gives you the feel of an authentic hole-in-the-wall dhaba, with the ambiance of a 4-star restaurant. What's more? The restaurant is pocket-friendly too! So the next time you're en-route Chandigarh via Delhi, you know where to stop and grab your refreshments at!