Andhra Pradesh's natural beauty and rich culture draw tourists in large numbers to the state. From the lush green hills of Araku Valley to the tranquil beaches of Visakhapatnam, the destination attracts globetrotters like a magnet. But besides its awe-inspiring charm, Andhra Pradesh is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, offering a myriad of authentic local dishes. And now is the best time to explore the state's vibrant culinary scene. The reason? The coastal city of Visakhapatnam is gearing up for a three-day culinary extravaganza - the Vizag Food Festival.





The gastronomical event, jointly organised by the District Tourism Department, Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh, and the Event Manager Associations, is scheduled to take place from September 5 to 7 at MGM Grounds, from 6 to 10 pm. Visitors can treat their taste buds to a variety of North Andhra delicacies, local staples, international cuisines and organic food from more than 30 stalls.





The Vizag Food Festival will also host several cultural programmes and a special cooking contest for chefs, with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 visitors expected. Additional facilities include double-decker bus services and the reopening of Yatri Niwas with online booking options.

Before you plan your visit to the food festival, take a look at some of the must-try Andhra dishes:

Here Are 8 Popular Andhra Dishes You Must Try:

1. Gongura Pachadi

Forget tamarind and tomatoes – when it comes to tart notes, locals rest their faith on the flavourful Gongura (sorrel leaves). A thick chutney made with red chillies, garlic pods, mustard seeds, roasted fenugreek, and gingelly oil creates this iconic Gongura Pachadi. It tastes best with plain rice, a dollop of ghee, and crispy papads. Try this recipe to make Gongura Pachadi at home.

2. Royyala Vepudu

Love prawns? If yes, then trust us – you will be left craving more with this lip-smacking dish. Royyala Vepudu, a dry prawn fry, comes alive with fiery spices and curry leaves. The prawns, caramelised to perfection, are coated in spice-laced oil. It can be relished either with rice or as an appetiser with a wedge of lime and onion salad.

3. Natukodi Pulusu

Andhra chicken recipes are a different ballgame and should be on your culinary list if you are a non-vegetarian. Special mention: Natukodi Pulusu – a slow-cooked desi chicken curry served with garlicky, tangy gravy that will make you lick your fingers. It is a festival staple and pairs well with steamed rice.

4. Pulihora

Pulihora, also known as tamarind rice, is a layered blend of spicy, sour, and crunchy textures. It is prepared with cooked rice tossed in tamarind paste, curry leaves, mustard seeds, roasted peanuts and chillies. Other versions of Pulihora include lemon juice, raw mango and even gongura mixes. It is considered a prasad in temples.

5. Pesarattu

Pesarattu, prepared from soaked lentils with generous servings of cumin seeds, ginger and green chillies, is a breakfast crepe that is crisp, light and packed with protein. When griddled to a golden-brown texture, its flavour doubles. People in Andhra Pradesh also enjoy it with veggie-infused upma stuffed inside.





6. Ragi Sangati with Kodi Kura

Ragi Sangati, also known as steamed finger millet flour balls, is typically consumed with spicy meat gravies and leafy greens. It is packed with a soft, nutty flavour and tastes heavenly when paired with roasted mutton curry or Kodi Kura. The contrasting flavours of simple sangati with rich curry are the reason this dish is dubbed Andhra Pradesh's soul food.

7. Bobbatlu

Andhra Pradesh's sweet offerings are equally diverse. Take, for example, Bobbatlu – a golden, ghee-roasted flatbread filled with jaggery and sweet chana dal. Soft and flaky, with the unmissable aroma of cardamom and ghee, they offer a subtle crunch from the roasted edges. It is a must-have during Sankranti and Ugadi.

8. Pootharekulu

A melt-in-the-mouth indulgence, Pootharekulu is a paper-thin sheet prepared from ghee-loaded rice batter. Jaggery and roasted dry fruits complete this sugary delight, balancing sweetness and nuttiness with every bite.