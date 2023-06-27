South Indian cuisine is commonly associated with dishes such as dosa, idli, and sambar. While there's no denying that they taste incredible, we cannot ignore the fact that South India has a lot more to offer. If you're a local or have ever visited the Southern part of the country, you'll know that chutneys too are an essential part of a traditional meal. And it's not just coconut chutney that we're talking about. There are endless other variations you probably wouldn't have heard of. So, don't you think we should delve deeper into the cuisine and find out more about such delectable chutneys? But before we introduce you to this recipe, it's important to know that chutney is commonly referred to as pachadi in South India. Here is a classic gongura pachadi recipe from Andhra Pradesh that will help add zing to your meals.

What Is Gongura Pachadi?

Pachadi is a classic South Indian condiment that is usually served with rice. It's just like the North Indian chutney but is referred to by a different name. As the name suggests, this pachadi recipe is made using gongura (sorrel) leaves. These leaves are used extensively in South Indian cuisine to make dishes such as gongura mutton curry, chicken biryani, and more. Gongura pachadi has a distinct dark green colour. But don't go by its appearance, it offers a deliciously tangy and sour taste that can instantly enhance the flavour of your dishes.

Also Read: How To Make Mango Pachadi: A Delightful South Indian Chutney For Summer

Gongura Pachadi Recipe: How To Make Gongura Pachadi

Begin by heating some oil in a pan. Add the gongura leaves and saute them until they become soft and lose their colour. Remove them from the pan and allow them to cool. In the same bowl, add mustard seeds and 1 tbsp of oil. Once the seeds start to splutter, add red chillies, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, urad dal, and garlic cloves. Fry them until they become golden brown. Now, using a mortar and pestle, grind this mixture with salt. Add the fried gongura leaves and grind coarsely again. Top this with mustard oil, curry leaves, and garlic tempering. Gongura pachadi is ready to be relished!

Also Read: Allam Pachadi Recipe: How To Make This South Indian-Style Ginger Chutney

Click here for the complete recipe for gongura pachadi.





Sounds easy, right? Try this delicious recipe at home and serve it along with some steamed rice to relish its taste. For more such interesting recipes, keep coming back to our website.