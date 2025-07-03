The food scene in India is always buzzing and evolving. Every few weeks, there's something new simmering. From fresh culinary trends to city-specific pop-ups, to a chef's special that's got everyone talking, there's always something happening. And now that we officially in the second half of 2025, things are finally heating up. From traditional regional fare to delicious fusion bites, this season's food festivals are bringing some serious flavours to the table. Whether you're a sucker for street food or someone who plans vacations around food trails (guilty!), there's something lined up just for you. And no, it's not just Delhi and the NCR that are enjoying all the foodie action. Some of the most exciting food festivals this July and August are happening across India. Check out the list below.

Here Are Some Exciting Food Festivals Happening In July-August 2025

Delhi-NCR

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Presents Tastes and Tales from Taiwan

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, in collaboration with the Taiwan Mission in India, invites you on an extraordinary culinary journey this July, bringing the beloved flavours of Taiwan to the capital. Guests will have the pleasure of choosing between two special set menus, each offering a unique exploration of Taiwan's culinary marvels. For those drawn to the rich, savoury offerings of Taiwanese cuisine, the non-vegetarian menu presents dishes such as the signature Smoked Salt-Brine Duck Breast, Pork Belly with Garlic Soy Dressing, Twin-Flavoured Spiny Lobster, and the iconic Taiwanese Three-Cup Chicken, a true representation of Taiwanese home cooking. The Taiwanese Steamed Glutinous Rice with Red Crab adds a coastal hint to the experience.





The vegetarian menu offers Three-Cup King Oyster Mushroom with Tofu, which serves the earthy richness of mushrooms with the fine flavour of tofu, while the Double-Boiled Mushroom Soup with Mock Meat provides a comforting, delectable delight that showcases Taiwan's vegetarian creativity. Whether indulging in vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, every bite serves the experience of bustling night markets or serene mountain villages.

When: 4th to 6th July 2025





Where: 19, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Enjoy A Punjabi Food Culinary Pop Up at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

This July, Food Exchange at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity opens its kitchen to one of India's most respected culinary voices, Chef Sweety Singh. This exclusive showcase at Food Exchange is not just a dining experience; it is a revival of Punjab's soulful flavours, presented with elegance and emotional depth. Chef Sweety presents a grand selection using his own masalas, honouring age-old techniques and tradition. His signature dishes include Bhatti da Kukkad, Tandoori Meat, Bhawan Soya Chaap, Amritsari Kulcha Chole aur Pyaz de Chutney, Butter Paneer Masala, Shahi Ma di Dal, Saag Nalli Meat, Kesar Badam Wali Kheer, Malpura Rabri and much more.





When: 4th July to 13th July





Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity





Relish A Bold Celebration of Frontier Cuisine At The Lodhi

This July, Elan at The Lodhi is set to bring a soulful slice of the North-West Frontier to the heart of Delhi, through an exciting three-day culinary showcase in collaboration with Pashtun. Diners can look forward to a warm and heartfelt menu inspired by the robust culinary traditions of the tribal belt. The experience brings time-honoured recipes to life with slow-cooked delicacies, smoky grilled meats and traditional marinades, all echoing generations-old flavours and deep-rooted heritage. Expect signature dishes from Pashtun that remain true to their roots - hearty, soulful and packed with character. Don't miss this three-day culinary journey that pays homage to the undiluted spirit of frontier fare.





When: 4th to 6th July 2025, Lunch and Dinner





Where: Elan, The Lodhi

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity presents The Illusionist's Table at Farmers Basket

This summer, brunch gets a magical makeover at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. Launching on 8th June 2025, The Illusionist's Table at Farmer's Basket brings an imaginative spin to your Sunday afternoons, blending gourmet excellence with captivating entertainment. Curated to amaze and entertain, the brunch features renowned illusionist Manoj Malik, who will take guests on a whimsical journey of visual trickery and mind games. Showcasing an array of immersive illusions, each performance adds a layer of wonder to the afternoon, engaging guests of all ages.





The spectacle is matched by an equally impressive culinary experience. Guests can explore a lavish spread of Indian and global favourites, interactive live stations, and a dessert selection that is both extravagant and imaginative. To match the theme, expect color-changing drinks, illusion inspired dishes, and playful culinary surprises that challenge your senses. The vibrant ambiance, accompanied by upbeat music, completes what promises to be the most exciting Sunday in town.





When: every Sunday in July





Where: Farmer's Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity





Experience Authentic Greek Flavours with The Greek Kitchen at Pastiche, at 32nd Avenue, Gurgaon

Pastiche at 32nd Avenue invites guests to savour the fresh, soulful flavors of Greece with a beautifully crafted pre-fixed menu that blends age-old recipes with thoughtful modern touches. Welcome to The Greek Kitchen, where every dish tells a story and every bite is an escape to a fresh, flavour-packed journey through the heart of Greece.





Guests can choose from refreshing starters like the crispy Spanakopita Rolls, kataifi filled with spinach and feta or the Lamb Keftedes, juicy lamb meatballs served with tomato relish, hummus and herbed yoghurt. Mains range from hearty comfort dishes like Moussaka with spiced lamb ragu, and Kotopoulo Lemonato, slow-cooked chicken in lemon garlic sauce, to vegetarian favourites like Gemista, oven-roasted tomatoes and peppers stuffed with herbed rice.





The experience ends on a sweet note with desserts like the stunning Baklava Mille-Feuille layered with pistachio cream and rose gel or the warm Galatopita, a semolina custard with yoghurt sorbet and thyme-poached peaches.





When: Every Friday, from 4th July onwards





Where: Pastiche, 32nd Avenue, Gurgaon

Mumbai

Celebrate Dim Sum Week With Foo In Mumbai And More

Foo is celebrating Dim Sum Week, inviting dim sum lovers across the country to experience a week-long celebration of Asian flavours! This limited-edition offering showcases two specially curated baskets: Foo's Gold (Vegetarian): A refined selection of 8 handcrafted dumplings filled with water chestnut, edamame, snow pea, pok choy, celery, broccoli, and Chinese cabbage - fresh, crisp, and flavour-packed.





Seared & Slick (Non-Vegetarian): 8 dumplings with juicy chicken, pok choy, asparagus, snow peas, and a hint of ginger and scallion - all lightly seared for the perfect bite.





Each dumpling is paired with its distinct dipping sauce, ranging from bold black pepper to fragrant smoked chilli, curated to elevate every mouthful.





When: July 1st-6th





Where: All Foo outlets in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad & Pune





CinCin Unveils Lemon Festa's Eighth Edition

When life gives CinCin lemons, it throws a festival. And this year, Lemon Festa - the city's most anticipated citrus-soaked celebration - returns for its eighth and most exuberant edition yet. At Lemon Festa 8.0, lemons aren't just an ingredient. They're the star. This year's menu explores the many moods and forms of this Mediterranean icon: preserved, candied, zested, infused, and more. Start with the Insalata Pesca, a summery blend of grilled peaches, microgreens, pistachio, and preserved Amalfi lemon, layered over whipped ricotta salata with a honey-lemon drizzle. The Fonduta e Gnoccho Fritto is Italian street food, CinCin-style: a molten lemon fondue made with Gruyere and Konark cheese, served with crisp, golden pizze fritte.





For pasta lovers, the Cappelletti - delicate, hat-shaped parcels - come filled with cheese and lemon, floating in a saffron broth touched with basil oil. Meanwhile, the Casarecce con Granchio brings the sunshine with crab meat, garlic, chilli, and lemon leaf butter over twisted pasta. A dish that tastes like a dip in the Tyrrhenian Sea. To end on a sweet and sharp note: the Mascarpone al Limone, a festival favourite, pairs Amalfi lemon with luscious mascarpone and shattering phyllo pastry shards.

The bar is in full zest mode too. The Villa Verde stirs up Malfy Gin, house-made limoncello, Italian lemonade, and fresh basil for a green, herbaceous kick. The Capri Crush, an Italian-style slushy, is a frozen swirl of Lillet Rose, Jacob's Creek Sparkling Wine, orange, and yuzu - citrus-forward and photo-ready. For a non-alcoholic high, the Italian Lemonade brings a honeyed sparkle, while Raspberry Limone stirs raspberry, cranberry, and lime into a vibrant, juicy pink pour - equal parts palate cleanser and Instagram moment.





When: 1st July - 30th August 2025





Where: CinCin, Raheja Towers, Opposite Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Bengaluru:

Spice Terrace at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is Celebrating Kerala's Malabar Moplah Festival

Spice Terrace at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru invites you to discover the rich, storied cuisine of Kerala's Malabar coast through the Malabar Moplah Festival, a curated celebration of the Mappila (Moplah) community's culinary heritage. Helmed by Chef Anil K Varickattu Karunakaran, this exclusive pop-up showcases time-honoured recipes that have been passed down through generations. Highlights include Koon Ulli Thiyal, a rustic dish of mushrooms and shallots cooked in a roasted coconut base, and Kottu Curry, a comforting preparation known for its depth and warmth. The Prawns Kanthari Palcurry is a coastal classic, where green chillies meet the creaminess of coconut milk in a dish that's both vibrant and soothing. For meat lovers, the Mutton Legs in Vanjanada Style promises slow-cooked intensity and layered spice.





The meal concludes with two traditional desserts, the rich and flavourful Pazham Pradhaman, made with ripe bananas and jaggery, and Ambalapuzha Payassam, a creamy, indulgent rice pudding that brings a satisfying close to the experience.





When: July 4 - 13, 2025





Where: JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

