A little over a year ago, a sea snail found on the shores of Uppada Village in East Godavari district created a huge buzz. This large sea snail (scientific name: Syrinx Aruanus) was auctioned for Rs 18,000. This year, it's not just about size but a curry that has captured the imagination of many residents and visitors around the Godavari River. The canals from the river have become the new hubs of snail traders and farmers who are feeding the region's new trend - snail curry.





Edible land snails have traditionally used the French word for snail - escargot. The production of these snails is heliciculture, that's quite a significant industry in countries like Spain, France and Italy where the snail has been part of the culinary traditions. What was once considered food for the less privileged, gradually became a delicacy thanks to the recognition by haute cuisine chefs. We can see the same trend play out in India too. Snail traders around the East Godavari district remove the flesh from the shells and display them on plastic sheets as more and more homes are discovering this new delicacy.





I spoke to Chef Suraj Kumar Sahoo, Executive Chef at the Novotel Vijayawada, Varun and Chef Sreenivas who hails from the East Godavari district, about this trend. According to them it's the easy availability that is one of the key drivers of this trend. And then there are the perceived health benefits too. Locals believe can it cure prolonged illnesses like asthma and arthritis. Chef Suraj adds that the cleaning process is quite laborious. If you're planning to source these snails and try making the snail curry (check out the recipe), you have to wash the snails with salt and turmeric powder. There are variations that include a curry made with peanuts, a recurring ingredient in Andhra cuisine. While the jury is still out on the health benefits, there's little argument around the textures and flavours of this dish that is likely to gain more popularity in the days to come.

Snail Pepper Curry

Recipe - Nattalu Miryala Kura





Recipe courtesy - Chef Suraj Kumar Sahoo Executive Chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun





Ingredients:

Snail 500 Gms

Onion 200 Gms

Ground nut oil 100 Ml

Tomato 100 Gms

Green chilli 20 Gms

Ginger-garlic paste 15 Gms

Crushed peppercorn 30 Gms

Fennel 3 Gms

Mustard seeds 2 Gms

Tamarind pulp 20 Gms

Turmeric powder 5 Gms

Red chilli powder 5 Gms

Spring onion 20 Gms

For Paste:

Grated coconut 100 Gms

Poppy seeds 15 Gms

For Dry Masala:

Coriander seeds 20 Gms

Bay leaf 3 Nos

Cardamom 3 Gms

Cinnamon stick 5 Gms

Coriander seeds 20 Gms

Red chilli whole 10 Gms

Cumin

Method: