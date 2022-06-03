Going out at night is an extremely important weekend ritual for us Delhiites! It offers a sense of release from the monotony of daily life. We look for new and exciting places to check out, in the hopes of being wowed by exhilarating experiences that would leave us wanting more! In our quest to find such places to explore in Delhi, we stumbled upon the newly opened Aviary Cocktail Nest in Saket, New Delhi and the lounge's lip-smacking fusion food, exotic ambience and delicious cocktails offer the ideal escape for a night out.





Inspired by its name, the interior of the lounge has been designed with bright colours and floral designs influenced by birds found in nature. Even the food and drinks have been curated keeping the bird theme in mind!





As the place is popular for its cocktails, we decided to start with the drinks. We had Experiment No.9, Garden, Gin & Tonic, Go Green and Betel Blush. Each and every drink had a delicious taste with vibrant flavours, however, it was the presentation that won our hearts! We highly recommend you try out the Betel Blush, Go Green and Gin & Tonic.

The food menu offered a fresh take on fusion, with dishes like Mac and Cheese Spheres, Lal Maas Tortellini, Thai Herb Chicken Dimsum and Mini Bunny Chao. The Mac and Cheese Spheres were crispy on the outside, with creamy mac and cheese filling on the inside, giving the perfect blend of cheese balls and mac and cheese. Mutton stuffed tortellini was served in lal maas gravy to give Lal Maas Tortellini. Juicy pieces of chicken dumplings were served in flavourful red thai curry sauce to give Thai Herb Chicken Dimsum. And, the Delhi classic matar kulcha gets a fusion twist with Mini Bunny Chao. If you are a fan of fusion food, then these well-thought fusion delicacies shall be your favourite!

We also indulged in the Exotic Vegetable Dumpling, Rainbow Roll Sushi, Spicy Salmon Sushi, Chicken Tikka 2 Ways and Butter Chilly Garlic Prawn. Asian food lovers would definitely enjoy these dishes. Even after trying out so many dishes, we weren't able to cover the menu!

We ended the meal with Warm Apple Crumble and Chocolate Fondant. The apple crumble was unlike any we have had before, the pie was deconstructed and it looked gorgeous! The chocolate fondant is a dessert that you must try here. The dessert comes covered with a mountain of cotton candy, which is then burnt to reveal the chocolate lava cake underneath. The whole presentation of this dessert is quite Instagram-worthy!











Aviary Cocktail Nest makes for a beautiful place with its picture-perfect food presentation and colourful décor. We recommend you to visit this place for good drinks, good food and good fun!









