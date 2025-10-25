There's something comforting about a warm, wholesome paratha on a winter morning, more so when it's made with the humble yet mighty grain Bajra (pearl millet). With its nutty flavour and satisfying texture, a bajra paratha offers more than just taste, it brings nutrition and warmth to the table. Whether you roll one out fresh at home or order it online via a food-delivery app, this paratha is your winter morning's happy companion.

Why Bajra Should Be A Part Of Your Diet: Health Benefits

Including bajra in our daily diet isn't a tough task, since you can toss it into rotis, parathas, khichdi or daliya for a nourishing, delicious meal. Bajra packs real health value, here's how:

Gluten Free: It is naturally gluten-free, making it a good option for those with gluten intolerance.

It is naturally gluten-free, making it a good option for those with gluten intolerance. Diabetes-friendly: The grain has a relatively lower glycaemic index compared with many refined grains. Its high fibre and slowly digestible starch content help in managing blood-sugar levels.

The grain has a relatively lower glycaemic index compared with many refined grains. Its high fibre and slowly digestible starch content help in managing blood-sugar levels. Rich in fibre & protein: Helps keep you full, supports digestion and contributes to metabolic health.

Helps keep you full, supports digestion and contributes to metabolic health. Additional benefits: Good heart health - thanks to magnesium and potassium, improved digestion, weight-management and nutrient support for iron/folate.

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "The fibre content and the presence of slowly digestible starch take longer to convert to glucose which helps in managing diabetes and providing a sustained energy release for diabetics. Moreover, bajra is a good source of magnesium, which is associated with a lowered risk of diabetes."

Tasty And Healthy: Experiment With Fillings

While making bajra parathas, it can be fun to play with fillings. Once you have your dough ready (see recipe below), you can fill the paratha with:

Fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves

Crumbled paneer

Boiled potatoes

Grated cabbage

Grated carrot

Each of these adds its own flavour and texture. You can still order one of these delicious parathas online via a food delivery app if you're short on time.

How To Make Stuffed Bajra Paratha At Home

Making this paratha is super easy. All you have to do is knead the bajra dough with lukewarm water and mix in methi, paneer, potato, or any other ingredients of your choice. Cumin seeds, salt, chilli flakes, turmeric powder, and asafoetida add a bang of flavour to the paratha.





Don't leave the dough for long and use immediately. Roll it out into parathas gently and cook on a pan from both sides. Pair this bajra paratha with curd, raita, chutney, or pickle of your choice, and make your winter mornings a happy one.





Use this winter to brighten up your breakfast or brunch with this nourishing paratha - stuff it with whatever veggies you like, and pair it with curd or chutney.

