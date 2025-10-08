When it comes to food, Kriti Sanon is a true-blue desi. Time and again, we have seen her social media showcasing her love for Indian food like dal, poori, jalebi, and the list goes on. Once again, to wow our food-hungry eyes, the actress dropped another Instagram video. In the video, we saw Kriti on a shooting set, where she was served a paratha during a scene. What happened next? Well, her caption said it all: "Ab punjabi ko scene mein paratha doge toh shoot rokna padega. [If you give Punjabi a paratha in the scene now, you will have to stop the shoot] Are you #TeamAloo or #TeamPaneer?"





On the shot being cut, Kriti Sanon asked, "The paratha is yummy. Can I have it?" After getting a go-ahead, she started digging into the delicacy in true desi style. Yes, you guessed it right. Kriti ate the paratha with her hands. She even made the crew taste the paratha with her own hands. Sweet, right? A voice in the background remarked, "You binged on this paratha," and the actress happily agreed. The video ended with Kriti Sanon saying, "The first one was hotter. The second one was nice."

Take a look at the video below:

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon showed her love for food in a fun reel. A Hindi voiceover explained how food can make life better. The reel opened with Kriti facing the camera, saying, "I'm hungry. Like, I'm very hungry. I'm hangry." The voiceover added that there's one solution for everything in life - food. "If you're feeling hungry, eat food. If you're feeling bored, eat food. If you're sad, eat food. If you're happy, eat food," it said. The reel showed Kriti enjoying a variety of dishes, from dumplings to other tasty bites. Click here to read the full story.

We simply can't get enough of Kriti Sanon's foodie moments. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Share with us in the comments below!