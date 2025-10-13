Parathas are loved by millions, and it's no wonder why - with countless varieties to choose from, there's a paratha for every palate and preference. From the classic aloo paratha to the innovative paneer and mushroom versions, the possibilities are endless. And, we're taking this beloved Indian flatbread to new heights with a crunchy, flavourful twist! The bhujia papad paratha is a game-changer for breakfast or snack time, and the best part? It's ready in just 5 minutes! Whether you're a paratha enthusiast or looking to mix things up, this recipe is about to become your new obsession. Shared by @burrpet_by_dhruvijain, this easy-to-make paratha is a must-try for all foodies!

What Is Bhujia Papad Paratha Made Of?

Bhujia papad paratha is a delicious Indian flatbread made with a mixture of bhujia, roasted papad pieces, spices like red chilli powder, amchoor powder, jeera and saunf, all stuffed inside a wheat dough and cooked with ghee.

Is Bhujia Papad Paratha Healthy?

Bhujia papad paratha is a tasty treat, but it's not the healthiest option due to the fried bhujia and papad, and the use of ghee. However, you can make it relatively healthier by using less ghee and opting for whole wheat dough.

What Type Of Papad Is Best For Making Bhujia Papad Paratha?

For making bhujia papad paratha, roasted or fried papads like moong dal papad or urad dal papad work best, as they add a nice crunch and flavour to the paratha.

What To Serve With Bhujia Papad Paratha?

Bhujia papad paratha tastes amazing with a variety of accompaniments like:

Aloo sabzi or potato curry

Chana masala or chickpea curry

Raita or yoghurt with cucumber and cumin

Pickle or aam ka achar

Simple tea or chai

How To Make Bhujia Papad Paratha At Home | Paratha Recipes

Start by adding bhujia, roasted papad pieces, saunf, red chilli powder, amchoor powder, jeera, salt, and a pinch of hing to a food processor.

Blitz for about a minute until the mixture is well combined.

Drizzle ghee over the rolled-out dough and generously spread the prepared bhujia-papad mixture over it.

Tap it nicely, then use a cutter to make cuts in the paratha. Gather it all together to create a round shape, just like a lachha paratha.

Roll it out again using a belan and place it on a heated tawa. Cook for a few minutes, flip and cook on the other side.

Drizzle some more ghee while it cooks to make it extra crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video for bhujia papad paratha below:

Tips To Make Perfect Bhujia Papad Paratha:

Get The Mixture Right: Ensure the bhujia-papad mixture is well combined and not too coarse or too fine, so it spreads evenly on the dough.

Don't Overfill: Spread the mixture generously, but avoid overfilling, as it can make the paratha difficult to roll out and cook evenly.

Cook On Medium Heat: Cook the paratha on medium heat to achieve the perfect crispiness and prevent it from burning or becoming too greasy.

Will you try making this bhujia papad paratha at home? Let us know in the comments below!