Baking is considered a therapeutic activity by many foodies all over the world. The entire process of adding ingredients, mixing them together till smooth, and then popping them in the oven is not just beginner-friendly but also a great passion for many. And the best part, of course, is the delicious results! During the pandemic, baking became a common pastime and many people tried their hands at baking various foods. Banana bread too was one of the most popular recipes of that period. And now, a popular blogger has shared a recipe for banana bread muffins that look simply divine. Take a look:





(Also Read: How To Make Spiced Banana Bread: A Flavourful Twist To Banana Bread Recipe)

The recipe was shared by Yumna, also known as @feelgoodfoodie on Instagram. Within a span of a day, the banana bread muffins have raked in over 700k views and 25k likes, and the numbers are only going up! "Make these amazing banana bread muffins this weekend. They are an easy on-the-go version of banana bread you're going to love," she wrote in the caption.





In the viral recipe for banana bread muffins, using overripe bananas was of prime importance. The blogger explained that mashing the bananas using a chopping board and fork was much easier than using a bowl for the same process. This hack, originally shared by @acozykitchen on Instagram resulted in a quicker and more hassle-free mashing process. She said that these banana bread muffins tasted just like banana bread but in muffin form!





(Also Read: Twitter User's Hilarious Banana Bread Photo Is A Hit With Beginner Cooks)

Banana bread became extremely popular during the Covid pandemic.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Banana Bread Muffins By Feel Good Foodie:

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3 large ripe bananas, about 1 and 1/2 cups mashed

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F or 180 celsius. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners.





2. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.





3. In a large bowl, mash the bananas. Whisk in the eggs, brown sugar, melted butter and vanilla.





4. Pour the dry ingredients on top of the wet ingredients and continue to whisk until combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts.





5. Pour the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Enjoy fresh!