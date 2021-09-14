We can never have enough desserts! Even if we are full after a heavy lunch, we still manage to gobble up dessert because desserts don't fill the stomach, they fill our hearts. The joy of having a delicious dessert is indescribable! One such sweet that many consider as their comfort food is banana bread. The soft, spongy bread makes a great midnight binge and a delicious teatime snack. However, baking banana bread is time-consuming and delays our wish for sweet satisfaction. But that doesn't mean our craving to eat banana bread would go away? Therefore, we have found a quick recipe for banana bread that can be ready in 5 minutes and that's not even the best part! This banana bread recipe is made in a microwave so you don't need an oven.





Also Read: 3-Ingredient Chocolate Banana Cake: A Quick And Yummy Chocolate Cake Recipe For Special Occasions

Banana bread goes well with tea.

How To Make 5-Minute Microwave Banana Bread:

All you need for this recipe is all the ingredients, a bowl to mix them in and a microwave to cook the batter in. The best part about this recipe is that it doesn't use any egg, making it a recipe that even vegetarians can enjoy happily. Start by mixing all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar and baking powder) in a bowl. Make sure that the bowl you use is microwave safe. Add the wet ingredients (mashed banana, milk, oil and vanilla extract) to the bowl. Mix together the wet and the dry ingredients till a smooth batter is ready. Cook the batter in the microwave for about 2 minutes, or until the cake is cooked through. The banana bread is ready!







Click here for the step-by-step recipe of 5 Minute Microwave Banana Bread.











Super easy, right?! Why not try out this right now? It is not gonna take a lot of time out of your day and you will get a delicious treat. Do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed it.