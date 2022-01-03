We can never get enough of desserts! Even if we are stuffed from a heavy meal, we still manage to make space for a bowl full of sweet goodness! Whether you enjoy a simple ice cream, a choco fudge or a delicious cheesecake- these things are simply divine and comfort our soul with their taste. However, if you want to indulge in a light and hearty dessert, then nothing beats the taste of Banana bread! The soft, spongy bread is perfect for tea time snack or just when you want to satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, it is one of the easiest recipes to make. You don't even need to worry about bringing any extra fancy ingredients to make this dessert.





So, if you have any leftover bananas that are about to go bad, don't throw them away! This delicious spiced banana bread is a fun recipe to make with those bananas. You can serve this bread easily at any one of your parties after indulging in a heavy meal. And if you pair them with a scoop of ice cream, brace yourselves for an ultimate indulgent experience! Everyone will surely love this recipe. Find the recipe below:

Spiced Banana Bread Recipe: Here's How To Make Spiced Banana Bread

First, preheat the oven to 175 degrees C for about 10 minutes. Till then, prepare the batter of the bread. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Stir in the nuts, eggs, bananas, oil, and vanilla extract. Next, add cardamom, nutmeg and crushed black pepper and combine everything. Pour the batter into a baking pan and bake for 45 to 60 minutes till it becomes soft and spongy. Once it is done, let it cool till room temperature. Then take it out and serve with ice cream, coffee or tea!

For the full recipe of spiced banana bread, click here!





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



