Goa is one of the favourite places for people to go for a vacation in India. You have the beach, where you can watch incredible sunrises and sunsets, get in touch with nature, and party your heart out. When in Goa, you want to have the perfect experience no matter where you go. Goa houses some of the most incredible bars with a range of incredible cocktails along with mind-blowing food, beach views, DJs, and live music. We have hand-picked the top lounge bars, tapas bars, culinary bars, and agave bars in Goa for you.

Here Are Some of the Top Bars in North Goa, South Goa, and Panjim for Bar Crawling:

North Goa

1. Azule

Whether you are visiting during the day or night, Azule offers the perfect beach vibes, some delicious food, and a fully stocked bar that has a versatile menu -- from straight-up drinks to twisted cocktails. This restaurant and lounge bar has an elegant atmosphere and offers a spectacular sea and sunset view, located on Ashvem Beach in North Goa. Some in-house special drinks include La Vie Est Belle, Mafia Del Limone, 1936, and their signature AZULE. The menu features delicious continental, seafood, pasta, pizza, salad, and dessert options.

Where: Plot no 224/1-A Ground floor, Ashvem, Mandrem, Goa

When: 12 pm - 1:30 am

2. Titlie

Looking for a trendy place for drinks and food in North Goa? Look no further. Titlie is a stylish culinary bar located on Vagator's cliffs, offering outstanding views of the Ozran beach in Anjuna and the Arabian Sea beyond. Enjoy the sunset while sipping on their fantastic craft cocktails like Dragonball Mojito served in a coconut shell and Pure Water - a tropical take on the Margarita with local passion fruit and sea salt, resembling a glass of water. Titlie is also a great spot for dancing to the beats of their rocking DJ sets by India's best homegrown artists.

Where: Small Vagator, 592/5, Ozran Beach Rd, Coutinho Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

When: 1 pm - 12 am

3. Bar High Five

This is the perfect bar in North Goa for your after-parties, as Bar High Five is open for 24 hours. For late-night meals, delicious cocktails, and live music, Bar High Five is a great place, located at Chapora, Anjuna. A must-try on the menu is their seafood. The place also serves mouth-watering veg starters. They also serve authentic Malwani and Goan Thalis. The drinks menu offers a range of wines, cocktails, and mocktails.

Where: 303/6, Chapora Main St, Dabhol Wada, Anjuna, Goa

When: Open 24 hours

4. Barfly

Barfly is Goa's first Agave Bar. Agave refers to spirits such as tequila, mezcal, and other lesser-known varieties which are distilled from any species of the agave plant. Barfly transforms a magnificent 150-year-old Portuguese-Goan bungalow into an alluring bar and restaurant. The place is cosy and charming. Barfly offers some of the most incredible crafted cocktails such as the gin-based Gimlet & Saturn. Experience the rich history of Barfly Villa through cocktails at "Tales from the Villa: Elevated Classics." Seafood lovers will enjoy their succulent Lobster Bisque. For desserts, their Bananamisu is a must-try!

Where: Anjuna Mapusa Rd, Saunto Vaddo, Asgaon, Goa

When: 7 pm - 1 am

5. Elephant & Co

If you are looking for the perfect place for food and drinks, you will not be disappointed with Elephant & Co. The place has delicious food and beautiful cocktails. The ambience is warm and cosy and the service is excellent. Some interesting food items on the menu include their Dimsums, Khao Suey, and Mango Tres Leches for dessert. Cocktails include some fun and gorgeous options like Apple Pie, Elderflower Spritzer, and Elephant In Paris.

Where: House 1049/2, Survey 16/1, Grand Pedder Field, Anjuna, Goa

When: 12:30 pm - 11:30 pm

South Goa

1. Jamming Goat

Jamming Goat is a laid-back beach bar with foot-tapping live music, offering craft cocktails, tapas, and other small plates, plus live music. Try their refreshing drinks like Beach & This (citrus with pineapple) and Star Treatment (Pineapple, Mint, Ginger, and Elderflower). Some delicious food items on the menu are Crispy chicken wings, served with potato wafers and creamy dip which pairs well with your beer. Also, try their full of flavors Desi Chicken and Lemon Grass Shorba. From desserts, the De-constructed Serradura with seasonal fruits will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Where: Survey 54/3, Utorda, Salcete, Majorda, Goa

When: 12 pm - 11:45 pm

2. The Den

The Den has a Cocktail bar and premium Cigar lounge. The place offers a variety of signature cocktails, bar food as well as small and large plates. They have a great selection of unique Cocktails, like the 619 and the Espresso Martini. The service staff is helpful and friendly. Some food recommendations include Caesar Salad, Pan Fried Red Snapper, Jerk Marinated Chicken Thigh, and The Den Hummus.

Where: 4th Floor, Sitara Atrium, Navelim, Goa

When: 5:15 pm - 11:45 pm

Also Read: What Shraddha Kapoor Does On Goa Trip? Video Will Leave You Laughing

3. Terra Goa

When it comes to checking the vibe, Terra Goa is a cafe by day and bar by night. It is a jungle bar in South Goa, distinct from the beach bars. Terra Goa is situated alongside the tranquil Verna Waterfall. If you are looking for a fun yet laid-back experience with no chaos, Terra Goa is your place. Not just the ambience, but even the bar menu pays homage to the more relaxed side of Goa. From tropical cocktails to daisy-style drinks, the cocktails will leave you refreshed and relaxed.

Where: A Ambulor, Uddear Springs, HNO 4, Verna, Lotli, Goa

When: 12-3:30 pm, 7-11:30 pm (Closed on Monday)

4. SoGo Bar & Grill

SoGo Bar & Grill is a great place for enjoying unique and refreshing cocktails along with some delicious and gorgeous-looking food. SoGo has a lovely ambience, serene views, and a kind staff. From spicy Urak cocktails to their Salazar's Bluff (named after the last viceroy of Goa), SoGo offers some of the most incredible cocktails out there.

Where: Aansav Verde, Langottem Road, Varca, Goa

When: 7 pm -12 am (Tuesday closed)

Panaji/Panjim

1. Joseph Bar

Featured in India's 30 Best Bars list for 2023, Joseph Bar is a must-visit place when in Goa. Joseph Bar is a Tapas Bar, a bar where light snacks or appetizers are served with drinks. The place has a vintage vibe and charm, offering an intimate and rustic experience of the Goan lifestyle. The food is incredible, with classic burgers and local brews. Some of their signature cocktails include Tambde Rosa, Kokum Fenny, And Mango Chilli Fenny.

Where: Gomes Pereira Road, Altinho, Goa, Panaji, Goa

When: 12pm - 11am

2. Pinch Bistro & Bar

Pinch Bistro & Bar is much-loved for their Latin nights, DJ nights, delicious cocktails, and incredible Bistro menu. It's one of the few spots in Panjim which has Karaoke Nights. The menu includes a range of crowd favourites like the Tomato-Basil Bruschetta, Crispy Chicken Wings, and the Panko Prawns. Their fantastic cocktail menu includes New York Whiskey Sour and Strawberry Daiquiri.

Where: Edcon Mindspace, Behind Campal Trade Centre, Campal, Panaji, Goa

When: 7 pm - 3 am (Monday closed)

Also Read: Goan-Style Brinjal Pickle Will Make You Fall In Love With Brinjal All Over Again

3. The Black Sheep Bistro

The Black Sheep Bistro has a unique menu, offering delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like the Caramelized Garlic Tart and Honey Sesame Pork Ribs. Their cocktails are superb, such as the Lavender Gin and the Basil & Cucumber craft cocktail. The ambience has old-world charm and the place lovely sea view.

Where: House 13/390, 1st Floor, Villa Braganza, Near Indoor Stadium Campal, Panaji, Goa

When: Dine In: 12 pm-4 pm | 7 pm-12 am; Happy Hours: 5 pm-7 pm