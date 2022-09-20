We are always on the lookout for new places to eat! The culinary scene in Delhi NCR is exciting, with new places opening almost every month. On our hunt for something compelling, we stumbled upon Barista Diner. Barista has been known for its coffee for years and all our coffee connoisseurs would agree with it! But now Barista brings us, Barista Diner! This café by the popular coffee house is their attempt at entering the culinary world and we had the pleasure of trying out the exciting menu they have curated.





We started the meal by trying out the appetisers. First, we were served Chicken Bruschetta. This snack was more like a creamy chicken toast and less like the Italian bruschetta. So for those who don't like tomatoes; it's a must for you! Next, we had the Chicken Satay. This appetizer had a generous serving and the juicy pieces of chicken were served with a spicy peanut sauce that complemented the marination. We also tried a healthy dish from the menu: the Three-Bean Chicken Salad. This was probably one of the tastiest salads I have ever had! It was light, flavourful and delicious.

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Satay

Three Bean Chicken Salad

Moving to the main course, we enjoyed pizza and pasta. We decided to have two flavours of pizza in one pie by doing half as Paneer Tikka Pizza and the other half as Piri Piri Chicken Pizza. The pizza was quite fresh and juicy, with cheese oozing away at every bite. We also tried the Pink Sauce Pasta, the ideal combination of the red sauce pasta and the white sauce pasta, and it tasted quite good!

Pink Sauce Pasta

We ended our meal with not only two desserts! Firstly, we tried the Dark Chocolate Mousse and it tasted heavenly! Second, we enjoyed the Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream and which offered the perfect combination of chocolate and vanilla.

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream

We didn't forget about coffee! We tried an iced latte, cappuccino and brownie milkshake and the drinks were living up to the Barista's reputation of serving excellent coffee.





Overall, we had an amazing experience and we recommend you to check out Barista Diner whenever you are in town!





Where: Barista Diner, Starling Mall, Hazipur, Sector- 104, Noida





Timing: 8 am - 11 pm





Price: 700 + taxes (for two)